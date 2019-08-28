Rigel's CEO to Participate in Panel Discussion at Citi's 14th Annual Biotech Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:RIGL) today announced that Raul Rodriguez, the company's president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion at Citi's 14th Annual Biotech Conference in Boston, MA. The panel entitled "The Fascinating World of 'Benign' Hematology" will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 8:00 am – 8:40 am Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the panel discussion will be available on Rigel's website at www.rigel.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the live event concludes.

About Rigel (www.rigel.com)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with immune and hematologic disorders, cancer and rare diseases. Rigel's pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company's first FDA approved product is TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate), the only oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. Rigel's clinical programs include a Phase 3 study of TAVALISSE in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA) and a Phase 1 study of R835, a proprietary molecule from its interleukin receptor associated kinase (IRAK) program. In addition, Rigel has product candidates in clinical development with partners BerGenBio ASA, Daiichi Sankyo, Aclaris Therapeutics, and AstraZeneca.

Please see www.TAVALISSE.com for the full Prescribing Information.

Contact: David Burke

Phone: 650.624.1232

Email: dburke@rigel.com

SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.rigel.com

