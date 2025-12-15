Right at Home Franchises Honored With Caring.com's "Caring Stars 2026" Awards

Right at Home Leads Nation With Most Award-Winning Agencies for Eighth Consecutive Year

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Right at Home, one of the world's leading providers of in-home care for seniors and adults with disabilities, is proud to be recognized for having the highest number of local franchise offices receiving "Caring Star" awards based on reviews and ratings from clients and their families. This achievement positions Right at Home as No. 1 in the nation for the eighth consecutive year.

Caring Stars is an annual awards program by Caring.com, a resource for families seeking in-home care for their aging loved ones. The Caring Stars list highlights the top senior care agencies in the United States as determined by consumer ratings and reviews. Of the 375 senior care agencies earning the 2026 Caring Star award, 174 are Right at Home agencies.

The Caring.com list also features those companies honored as "Caring Super Stars" of 2026. These agencies received the Caring Star award for 2026 and for two or more years since 2017. There are 158 Right at Home agencies that earned the Caring Super Star 2026 award.

"We're excited to celebrate our locally owned Right at Home franchises named Caring Stars of 2026!" said Margaret Haynes, President and CEO of Right at Home. "These dedicated teams live our mission: To improve the quality of life for those we serve. Recognition from Caring.com highlights their incredible commitment to delivering exceptional care and support to seniors, adults with disabilities, and their families."

In-home care agencies needed to meet specific criteria to be included on the Caring Stars 2026 list, including an overall rating of at least 4.5 stars on a 1-5 scale.

"For 10 years, the Caring Stars award has celebrated in-home care agencies who truly excel in delivering compassionate, client-centered companionship and personal care services," said Tracey Zhen, CEO of Caring. "Congratulations to our valued partner, Right at Home, for being #1 in the nation for Caring Stars 2026 — with the most winning agency locations for the eighth consecutive year. Right at Home's service excellence shines through in the genuine voices and real experiences detailed in reviews on Caring.com."

Right at Home's ongoing success stems from its strong dedication to improving the quality of life for those it serves. These achievements demonstrate the exceptional and personalized care that Right at Home franchisees, their staff members, and caregivers deliver to seniors and individuals with disabilities every day.

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 750 franchise locations in the U.S. and four other countries. For more information about Right at Home, visit https://www.rightathome.net or read the Right at Home blog at https://www.rightathome.net/blog.

ABOUT CARING:

With millions of visitors to its flagship website, www.Caring.com, Caring is a leader in senior living referrals and reviews. Founded in 2007, Caring's mission is to help as many seniors and their caregivers as possible through empathetic, expert guidance. Applying cutting-edge technology to this humane mission, Caring provides relevant senior care information and support, including a directory of local senior living communities and senior care agencies across the United States, as well as 400,000+ consumer reviews. Through a toll-free referral line at (800) 558-0653, Caring's trusted team of Family Advisors — who are among the most highly trained, highly skilled, and knowledgeable experts in senior living and care — helps seniors and their families research and connect to the most appropriate services and support for their specific situations. For more information about our organization and our free services for seniors and their families, please visit www.caring.com/about and join with Caring on Facebook.

Media Contact:

Lauren Turner

Mainland

312-526-3996

[email protected]

SOURCE Right at Home