Right Choice Construction Awarded Ground-up West Houston STEM Academy Project

HOUSTON, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Right Choice Construction is awarded the ground-up build of Genius Kids STEM Academy.

The state-of-the-art educational center will fulfill its mission of fostering a passion for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) among children in the rapidly growing communities west of Houston.

Dr. Ajmal Murad, CEO of Genius Kids STEM Academy, shares his excitement for the project: "We believe that nurturing a passion for STEM is crucial for shaping our community's future. This center will serve as a valuable resource, empowering our children to explore their interests and develop critical thinking skills that will benefit them for years to come."

Right Choice Construction has worked closely with Genius Kids STEM Academy to bring this 9,500 SQ FT vision to life.

"Our team is thrilled to collaborate with Genius Kids STEM on this exciting project," says Right Choice Construction owner Danielle Wright. "Children are our future. We are proud to construct a learning environment that is both inspiring and conducive to the development of young minds."

The structure's design is tailored to reflect the school's mission of facilitating an early education focused on science and discovery. Enlarged overhangs are incorporated into the building's architecture to provide filtered natural light throughout the classroom spaces.

Project lead Eugenia Forgang of Houston based Daniel Scott Turner Design states, "We envisioned a low-roofed structure which stretches across the Katy Prairie. The school interiors weave a palette of natural materials designed to promote and support healthy indoor learning environments."

The Katy-based STEM academy will support its community's educational needs. Genius Kids aims to provide a cutting-edge space where children can engage in learning experiences that encourage curiosity and critical thinking.

About Right Choice Construction

Right Choice Construction is a woman-owned commercial construction company with over 25 years of experience in the industry. Right Choice Construction is a Certified City of Houston Women Business Enterprise (WBE) and Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) under the Small Business Administration (SBA). Right Choice Construction specializes in ground-up construction, and its principles of compliance, quality and client satisfaction are at the core of its operations. Learn more at rightchoiceconstruction.com.

SOURCE Right Choice Construction