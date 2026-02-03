Right to Start & More Perfect Praise Oklahoma's Leadership in Entrepreneurship

Landmark Executive Order signed by Governor Kevin Stitt paves way for entrepreneurial empowerment

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Right to Start, the national nonprofit organization championing entrepreneurship as a civic priority, and More Perfect, a bipartisan alliance of 43 presidential centers and over 100 institutions, today praised Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt for designating a Chief Entrepreneurial Officer and directing actions to reduce barriers for entrepreneurs statewide.

Governor Stitt signed Executive Order 2026-04 on January 29, 2026. It designates an executive-level Chief Entrepreneurial Officer of Oklahoma. This designee will serve as the Governor's principal advisor on entrepreneurship matters and work to promote new business formation by coordinating policies, removing barriers, streamlining regulations, and serving as a voice for entrepreneurs at the state level. The Executive Order also directs specific actions, including creating a one-stop shop for entrepreneurs, reducing the cost of starting a business to $1, waiving or deferring early-stage business taxes, including young businesses in state contracting, embedding entrepreneurial skills in education, and strengthening performance metrics for entrepreneurship.

"With his groundbreaking Executive Order, Governor Stitt has achieved a historic milestone for entrepreneurship in America," said Victor W. Hwang, Founder & CEO of Right to Start and Co-Chair of "America the Entrepreneurial." "Oklahoma becomes the first state with an executive-level Chief Entrepreneurial Officer, reporting directly to the Governor, to augment an agenda for advancing entrepreneurship statewide."

"At a time when Americans are worried that the American Dream is fading, Governor Stitt is leading the way in helping people translate their talents into new enterprises," said John Bridgeland, Founder & CEO of More Perfect and Co-Chair of "America the Entrepreneurial." "There is no better way to celebrate America's 250th anniversary of its birth as a startup nation than to ignite generations of entrepreneurs that will innovate to a brighter future."

Governor Stitt's commitment to entrepreneurship is further reflected in his role as Chair of the National Governors Association and his leadership of its 2025-2026 NGA Chair's Initiative " Reigniting the American Dream ," which advances entrepreneurship.

"This executive order demonstrates Oklahoma's commitment to advancing entrepreneurship," said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. "It's more important than ever that we make it possible to keep the legacy of the American Dream alive, and we're proud to set an example for other states. We must fully support Americans who want to start and grow new businesses."

"These actions by Governor Stitt represent a bold commitment to prioritizing entrepreneurs, small businesses, and innovation at the highest levels of state government," said Kim Lane, COO of Right to Start and Executive Director of "America the Entrepreneurial." "He is thereby setting a powerful pace for other jurisdictions nationwide."

" America the Entrepreneurial " is a national campaign to renew America's entrepreneurial promise in the 250th anniversary year of the United States, the world's greatest startup. It calls for a revival of the spirit that built our nation – a promise that anyone should be able to shape a better future. Reviving the spirit is crucial, because new and young businesses create virtually all net job growth in America, and every 1% increase in entrepreneurial activity in a state correlates with a 2% decline in poverty .

Additional information on Right to Start and "America the Entrepreneurial" is available at www.righttostart.org and www.americatheentrepreneurial.org .

About Right to Start

Right to Start is a national nonpartisan movement to advance entrepreneurship as a civic priority throughout the United States. Entrepreneurship has long been viewed as a solitary endeavor – the lone starter in a basement or garage. Right to Start's vision is to transform America so that all communities prioritize entrepreneurship, clearing away obstacles to ensure that every American has an equal right to start and a level playing field on which to embark. To speak with Victor Hwang or Kim Lane, contact Henry Miller at [email protected] or 917-921-8034.

About More Perfect

More Perfect is a bipartisan alliance of 43 Presidential Centers, National Archives Foundation, American Academy of Arts and Sciences, Karsh Institute for Democracy at the University of Virginia, and more than 100 organizations working together to launch initiatives that bring leaders together across differences to solve public problems and to advance five foundational Democracy Goals: 1) Universal Civic Learning; 2) Expanding National Service & Volunteering; 3) Bridging Divides & Building Trust; 4) Trusted Elections & More Representative and Responsive Governance; and 5) Access to Trusted News & Information. John Bridgeland can be reached at [email protected].

