Right Traffic Expands into the Pacific Northwest with Acquisition of Expert Traffic Control

BEAVER, Pa., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Right Traffic, a leading provider of traffic control solutions through cutting-edge technology and highly trained personnel, is excited to announce the acquisition of Expert Traffic Control (ETC), a trusted traffic management company serving the Pacific Northwest. The acquisition marks Right Traffic's first presence in Oregon, strengthening its growing North American footprint while expanding its ability to deliver safe, reliable traffic control solutions across the region.

Founded in 2022, ETC has quickly established itself as one of the Pacific Northwest's premier independent traffic management companies. Serving utility, telecommunications, transportation, and infrastructure customers, ETC has built a reputation for exceptional safety, operational excellence, and responsive customer service.

"We're excited to welcome Expert Traffic Control to the Right Traffic family," said Trevor Romkey, CEO of Right Traffic. "Pete, Nick, and the entire ETC team have built an outstanding company with a strong reputation, talented people, and a culture that closely aligns with our own. Together, we're well-positioned to continue raising the standard for traffic control while creating new opportunities for our employees and customers."

"Joining Right Traffic is an exciting next chapter for ETC," said Pete Nelson, President and Co-owner of ETC "We were looking for a partner that shared our commitment to safety, our people, and the relationships we've built with our customers. Right Traffic brings the resources, technology, and long-term vision to help us continue growing while staying true to who we are."

As part of the integration, ETC will gain access to Right Traffic's industry-leading technologies, including the Guardian SmartFlagger Automated Flagger Assistance Device, along with expanded operational resources and support.

About Right Traffic

Right Traffic is a leading provider of traffic management and roadway safety services across North America. Through its network of regional operating companies, Right Traffic delivers comprehensive traffic control solutions while delivering on its mission of "Empowering people to drive meaningful change in traffic control by harnessing technology to protect the public, professionalize the industry, and create safe, fulfilling careers."

About Expert Traffic Control

Expert Traffic Control is a leading provider of traffic management and roadway safety services throughout the Pacific Northwest. ETC specializes in providing top-tier safety services for motorists and your workers by effectively diverting traffic on our roadways.

SOURCE Right Traffic