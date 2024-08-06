Right Way Garage Doors, a Guild Garage Group Brand, acquires Aaron Overhead Doors

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Right Way Garage Doors ("Right Way"), an existing partner company of Guild Garage Group ("Guild"), and one of the largest residential garage door service providers in California has announced the completion of its acquisition of Aaron Overhead Doors ("Aaron"), a leading family-owned and operated residential garage door service company based in Monterey, California.

Right Way Garage Doors, a partner company of Guild Garage Group, has announced the acquisition of Aaron Overhead Doors. Post this Right Way Garage Doors which is headquartered in Vacaville, California and was established in 1980 is the premier garage door installation, manufacturing and service company in the Bay Area. The company boasts over 3,000 positive Google and Yelp reviews and maintains an A+ Rating by BBB and 4.9 Stars on Google, making them a preferred choice for garage door replacement and repair in the Bay Area.

"While most people think of Larry Bird when they reference 'Larry Legend,' I think of Larry Conte. Larry has single-handedly helped shape the modern garage door repair industry as we know it today. His impact on the industry and the individuals he's mentored along the way is undeniable. We couldn't be more excited to officially welcome Larry to the GGG team," said Tim O'Reilly, CEO of Guild Garage Group.

"Aaron has been a staple within the industry for decades and is primed for explosive growth. We are excited to partner with Larry to achieve his company's growth potential and build upon the foundation he and his team have established. I'm both excited and honored to call Larry a partner and friend," said Jake Wold, CEO of Right Way Garage Doors.

"We are thrilled to partner with Right Way and Guild to continue the legacy of Aaron Overhead Doors. Since 1968, my family has proudly served Monterey and Santa Cruz County with integrity, placing the highest emphasis on customer service. After meeting with Jake and the Guild team, it became clear that our values are aligned," said Larry Conte, Owner of Aaron Overhead Doors.

Guild Garage Group is actively looking for leading garage door service businesses across the country. Founders and advisors interested in learning more should contact Jordan Dubin at [email protected].

About Guild Garage Group

Guild Garage Group is a newly formed alliance of residential garage door service companies and is actively looking to partner with owners of industry-leading companies. Guild is guided by the vision of being the preferred partner to business owners through a "made for you" brand positioning and invests in companies with strong management teams and cultures to create unmatched growth opportunities for them. Guild allows owners to take chips off the table but retain "unit level ownership" so they continue to benefit through annual distributions and an eventual full exit as their business grows. Guild retains the employees and management teams of the companies they partner with, and provides them with the resources and processes they need to better serve their customers, employees, and communities. More information about Guild can be found at https://www.guildgaragegroup.com/.

About Right Way Garage Doors

About Aaron Overhead Doors

Aaron Overhead Doors is a family-owned and operated garage door services business established in 1968. The business is headquartered in Monterey, California. The company is considered the preferred choice for garage door replacement and repair in both Monterey and Santa Cruz. Aaron Overhead Doors offers a range of services related to garage doors, including repair options, garage door replacement, and installation. More information about Aaron Overhead Doors can be found at https://aaronoverheaddoor.com/

Jordan Dubin

347-342-7929

[email protected]

SOURCE Guild Garage Group