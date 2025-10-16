RightOfTheDot Brings "Bid-to-Earn" Domain Auction to Domain Days Dubai, Featuring Tokens.com and Top Web3 Digital Assets

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RightOfTheDot (ROTD), a global leader in premium domain auctions, brokerage, and digital asset advisory, will host a landmark Bid-to-Earn (BTE) auction during Domain Days Dubai 2025, uniting Web2 and Web3 innovation in one of the world's most forward-looking tech capitals.

Bidding is now live at gbm.rotd.com and will continue through Domain Days Dubai, October 22-23, 2025.

Domain Days Digital Asset Auction

At the center of this groundbreaking event is Tokens.com, one of the most valuable and culturally resonant digital assets on the market. The name captures the foundation of the global crypto economy, a single word recognized across blockchain, fintech, gaming, and tokenized real estate and gold sectors. Also headlining the sale is solutions.crypto, a premium Web3 identity that aligns with decentralized branding and blockchain utility.

The auction will also feature a curated portfolio of premium digital assets, including:

Amman.com - Arab.x - Dubai.jobs - Developing.ae - Somalia.com - Arab.emir – DarEsSalaam.com – Design.crypto – Mint.nft – Buy.nft – Server.ai – TravelQatar.info – Capetown.com – Tokenize.bot – Zu.ke – CondoSeaarch.com – UAE.jobs – Monetization.ae – Dubai.net (no-reserve)

Revolutionizing Auctions with Bid-to-Earn

RightOfTheDot's exclusive Bid-to-Earn (BTE) format, powered by GBM, is transforming how premium assets are traded online. In this model, every time a bidder is outbid, they earn money back in the form of promotional credits or cash rewards, meaning every participant wins something, even if they don't secure the digital asset.

"Bid-to-Earn gamifies participation and makes high-value auctions more inclusive," said Monte Cahn, President and Founder of RightOfTheDot. "With more than 300 Web3/blockchain companies, Dubai has become a symbol of innovation in blockchain and fintech, making it the ideal backdrop for this evolution in how digital assets are discovered, valued, and acquired."

Dubai's Role as a Digital Innovation Hub

The UAE continues to position itself as a global hub for blockchain, cryptocurrency, and artificial intelligence, fostering open-minded policy and visionary investment in emerging technology. Domain Days Dubai stands at the crossroads of these industries, bringing together domain investors, venture capitalists, blockchain pioneers, and tech entrepreneurs from across the region and the world.

"Bringing together the MEA domain and hosting community for a third consecutive year is something we take great pride in," said Munir Badr, Founder and Curator of Domain Days Dubai. "We're excited to host the second annual Digital Asset Auction with RightOfTheDot, which reflects our ongoing commitment to elevating the region's digital ecosystem. The introduction of this new bidding system brings greater transparency, efficiency, and engagement than ever before."

Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of the Dubai Blockchain Center, commented: "Dubai continues to position itself as a global meeting point for innovation, collaboration, and emerging technologies. Hosting events that bring together thought leaders and pioneers from around the world reflects the city's commitment to shaping the future of the digital economy and fostering meaningful dialogue that drives progress."

"Hosting this auction in Dubai isn't just symbolic, it's strategic," said Scott Pruitt, Marketing Director at RightOfTheDot. "The city's commitment to innovation mirrors what we're doing with Bid-to-Earn, breaking traditional models and opening access to opportunity."

Auction Details

Registration: Open now at gbm.rotd.com





Open now at gbm.rotd.com Bidding: Live now and closes October 22, 2025





Live now and closes October 22, 2025 Format: GBM Bid-to-Earn, time-limited online auction





GBM Bid-to-Earn, time-limited online auction Settlement: Credit card, bank wire, or cryptocurrency via BitPay or Nicky.me

About RightOfTheDot

Founded by domain industry pioneer Monte Cahn, RightOfTheDot, LLC is a leading digital asset auction, brokerage, valuation, and consulting firm specializing in premium domain names, NFTs, and blockchain-based assets. ROTD has generated more than $600 million in domain sales and continues to innovate at the intersection of digital identity, investment, and technology.

For details, visit rotd.com or gbm.rotd.com.

