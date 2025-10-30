RightOfTheDot to Host NamesCon Global 2025 Live & Online Domain Auction Featuring Tokens.com and Omegle.com

MIAMI, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RightOfTheDot (ROTD), the leading digital-asset auction, brokerage, and advisory firm, will once again host the official NamesCon Global Live & Online Domain Auction, taking place Wednesday, November 5, from 4:00 – 6:30 PM ET. The event will be conducted both in-person and online through bid.rotd.com, allowing participants from around the world to bid in real time.

This year's NamesCon auction features over 400 premium domain names and digital assets, representing one of the strongest selections in recent years. Approximately 100 domains will be chosen for the live auction, while the remaining names will continue in an online timed auction closing November 12, giving bidders extended access to premium inventory across multiple formats.

Leading the auction are two headline digital assets that highlight the enduring value and cultural impact of domain branding:

Tokens·com — A category-defining digital asset at the core of fintech and blockchain. The term " token " spans cryptocurrency , NFTs, digital securities, and authentication, making this domain ideal for a financial platform, DeFi gateway, or tokenized marketplace. Tokens·com represents a rare, universal brand perfectly aligned with the future of digital finance and Web3 innovation.





— A category-defining at the core of and blockchain. The term " " spans , NFTs, digital securities, and authentication, making this domain ideal for a financial platform, gateway, or tokenized marketplace. Tokens·com represents a rare, universal brand perfectly aligned with the future of digital finance and Web3 innovation. Omegle·com — A globally recognized name that once connected millions through real-time chat. Omegle·com is offered together with Omegle.tv, U.S. Registered Trademarks OMEGLE and TALK TO STRANGERS, and related digital assets. No personally identifiable user data is subject to sale or transfer. Final sale is subject to Bankruptcy Court approval in the case In re Omegle·com LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Oregon Case No. 23-62287-thp7. Objections to the Trustee's Notice of Auction may result in delayed closing of the final asset sale.

Additional featured DNS and Web3 names include: Server·ai - Photograph·com - Crypto·co - Capetown·com - Lash·com - Atlanta·org - Telemarketing·ai - Mint·nft - Store·bitcoin - Banking.blockchain.

All bidding will be conducted in real time by World Champion Auctioneer Wayne Wheat, known for his decades of experience leading high-profile domain and asset sales worldwide. Participants can register and place bids now at bid.rotd.com.

"NamesCon remains the premier marketplace for discovering and acquiring digital assets of extraordinary value," said Monte Cahn, Founder and President of RightOfTheDot. "This year's auction brings together a remarkable mix of legacy .com brands, Web3 domains, and next-generation digital identities that underscore how domain names continue to define the future of online business and innovation."

The NamesCon 2025 Live & Online Auction continues RightOfTheDot's longstanding tradition of delivering record-setting sales and industry-leading exposure for premium digital assets. All domains are verified and curated to ensure market relevance and investment-grade quality.

Auction Details

Event: NamesCon Global 2025 Live & Online Auction





Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025





Time: 4:00 – 6:30 PM ET





Location: Ice Palace Film Studios, Miami and Online at bid.rotd.com





Auctioneer: Wayne Wheat





Lots: 400+ premium digital assets; ~100 featured live





400+ premium digital assets; ~100 featured live Follow-up Auction: Closes November 12, 2025.

About RightOfTheDot

RightOfTheDot, LLC is a leading digital-asset auction and advisory firm specializing in premium domain names, Web3 identities, and digital real estate. Founded by industry pioneer Monte Cahn, ROTD provides valuation, monetization, and brokerage services for some of the most recognizable digital brands in the world. The company has produced over $600,000,000 in domain sales. Learn more at rotd.com.

SOURCE RightOfTheDot