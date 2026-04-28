RightRev Closes a Critical Finance‑Stack Gap with New Stripe Connector for Automated Revenue Recognition

Seamless data flow into RightRev's ASC 606/IFRS 15 engine enables faster closes, audit readiness and enterprise‑grade revenue recognition for high‑growth SaaS companies

AUSTIN, Texas , April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RightRev, a leader in AI-powered revenue recognition automation, today announced the launch of its pre‑built connector for Stripe, which gives high‑growth companies a direct, automated path from Stripe billing into ASC 606 and IFRS 15 compliant revenue recognition.

"Companies shouldn't have to choose between billing flexibility and accounting rigor," said RightRev CEO Jagan Reddy. "This connector brings Stripe's transactional velocity directly into compliant revenue recognition in near real time without additional middleware, batch processing, or reconciliation. We're building the revenue infrastructure that modern SaaS companies need to close their books faster, scale more efficiently, and reduce audit risk as they grow."

Integration Gives Stripe Users a Direct Path to Compliant Revenue Recognition for High‑Growth SaaS and Complex Pricing Models

For companies running usage‑based, subscription, or hybrid pricing models on Stripe, revenue recognition has traditionally required spreadsheets, manual reconciliation, or costly integrations. RightRev's new connector closes that gap by bringing Stripe's billing flexibility directly into enterprise‑grade revenue recognition, without slowing teams down or forcing them into building custom logic.

Built for complex pricing models, the connector automatically sends Stripe subscriptions, invoices and usage records into RightRev's revenue engine—where they run through automated revenue rules, standalone selling price (SSP) allocation, contract‑modification handling, and journal entry generation. With Stripe as the billing source of truth feeding RightRev in near real time, companies gain enterprise‑grade revenue recognition without the overhead of an ERP.

Designed for SaaS businesses scaling rapidly on Stripe, the connector brings near real-time transaction ingestion into a fully automated, compliant revenue workflow, enabling finance teams to:

Close books faster with automated revenue schedules and journal entries

Reduce manual reconciliation between billing and revenue systems

Stay audit‑ready with a clean, supported, fully maintained integration

Avoid ERP lock‑in while still achieving enterprise‑grade compliance

For more information or to see a live demo of the connector, visit RightRev at Booth 105 in Moscone West during Stripe Sessions 2026, April 29-30, in San Francisco. Product details and resources can be found on the RightRev website.

About RightRev

RightRev delivers end-to-end automation for revenue accounting. The platform enables businesses to automate revenue recognition, reporting, and compliance with revenue standards including ASC 606 and IFRS 15, as well as lessor accounting requirements under ASC 842 and IFRS 16, while simplifying data migration, implementation, and third-party integrations. With its AI-powered platform Revi, RightRev embeds governed artificial intelligence (AI) directly into revenue workflows to improve accuracy, efficiency, and audit readiness. RightRev empowers finance teams at large enterprises and growth-stage companies to manage complex or high-volume revenue scenarios and become a catalyst for growth. Customers span financial services, cloud infrastructure, and enterprise software, including LogicMonitor, Duck Creek Technologies, and Medbridge. Founded in 2020, RightRev has raised more than $30 million from investors including Norwest, Salesforce Ventures, Snowflake Ventures, Innovius Capital, and Cheyenne Ventures. For more information visit www.RightRev.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE RightRev