RightRev Launches Governed AI Platform for End-to-End Revenue Accounting Automation

From high-volume transactions to edge cases, AI makes enterprise-grade revenue recognition automation accessible to all companies relying on manual processes

AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RightRev , a leader in automated revenue recognition, today announced the launch of Revi, an AI-powered revenue automation platform designed to simplify manually intensive revenue accounting workflows for modern finance organizations to scale revenue operations and expand accounting team efficiency.

Revi Context Aware Revenue Engine

Revi is a governed, audit-ready AI suite embedded within the revenue recognition engine, built on a deterministic, context-aware foundation with human-in-the-loop controls. Every AI-driven output is traceable to source data and revenue policies, producing consistent, explainable results ready for audit review.

Revenue recognition is the final control point across contracts, pricing, usage, billing, and reporting, where full financial data and context converge. That's why RightRev sits at the CFO stack's most authoritative layer, giving AI the context it needs to produce accurate, audit-defensible outcomes.

"Revenue recognition teams are burning the midnight oil—reviewing contracts one by one and reconciling transactions against revenue results. Most still operate with a patchwork of ERP workflows and spreadsheets, and that heavy manual effort becomes a major barrier to both compliance and an on-time close," said Jagan Reddy, founder and CEO of RightRev. "The demand to support pricing flexibility and new revenue models shouldn't slow innovation and go-to-market deployment; finance should be the accelerator and catalyst for growth, not the constraint. Revi helps teams scale revenue operations with control. It unlocks capacity and team efficiency while strengthening transparency."

"RightRev has emerged as a leading platform in automating revenue recognition and revenue management," said Igor Stenmark, co-founder and managing director at MGI Research. "The company combines deep domain expertise with modern software and a rapidly growing set of production proof points. As finance teams grapple with revenue leakage, increasingly complex consumption models, and the need for practical AI use cases, RightRev is aiming at a rapidly growing market opportunity."

AI Automates the Work that Slows the Close

The platform launches with two AI Agents that automate core revenue accounting workflows:

Contract Review Agent: Automatically reviews contracts, extracts key terms, identifies performance obligations, and applies defined revenue rules to generate documented, audit-ready checklists. Instead of manually interpreting agreements and populating templates, accountants review AI-prepared outputs and focus on professional judgment and validation.

Automatically reviews contracts, extracts key terms, identifies performance obligations, and applies defined revenue rules to generate documented, audit-ready checklists. Instead of manually interpreting agreements and populating templates, accountants review AI-prepared outputs and focus on professional judgment and validation. Anomaly Detector Agent: Continuously scans revenue schedules and flags unexpected variances using defined pricing, packaging, and accounting rules. By identifying and explaining anomalies before they affect reporting, disclosures, or financial statements, it reduces the risk of misstatements and replaces reactive month-end investigation with proactive oversight.

Revi's suite of tools supports finance teams at any stage of AI adoption and is built to execute revenue workflows directly within the revenue recognition engine rather than add another layer of reports or external tools:

Revi Agents: The same AI-powered framework behind the Contract Review and Anomaly Detector Agents enables teams to configure and deploy additional scoped Agents for any revenue task, with defined guardrails and human approvals built in.

The same AI-powered framework behind the Contract Review and Anomaly Detector Agents enables teams to configure and deploy additional scoped Agents for any revenue task, with defined guardrails and human approvals built in. Revi Assistant: Provides conversational access to revenue intelligence, enabling accounting and finance teams, especially financial planning and analysis (FP&A), to ask revenue-related questions and receive context-aware, governed answers directly from live revenue data without reconciling reports across systems.

Provides conversational access to revenue intelligence, enabling accounting and finance teams, especially financial planning and analysis (FP&A), to ask revenue-related questions and receive context-aware, governed answers directly from live revenue data without reconciling reports across systems. Revi Architect: Enables finance teams to design and deploy revenue recognition use cases without writing code, including first-mile and last-mile edge cases. Within an integrated simulation environment, teams can define revenue policies while AI generates the underlying logic and operationalizes approved rules across contracts at scale.

"In our experience, accountants can spend about half their time on revenue close, as much as a third of their time on contract reviews, and the rest supporting FP&A and deal support," said Dan Miller, CFO of RightRev. "By applying governed automation to repeatable accounting tasks, finance teams can shorten the close, reduce manual investigation, and expand operational capacity, while maintaining audit integrity."

RightRev is SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliant and committed to protecting customer data and ensuring privacy. Designed to run without exposing sensitive revenue data to external networks, the platform reinforces enterprise-grade security and control.

About RightRev:

RightRev delivers end-to-end automation for revenue accounting. The platform enables businesses to automate revenue recognition, reporting, and compliance with revenue standards including ASC 606 and IFRS 15, as well as lessor accounting requirements under ASC 842 and IFRS 16, while simplifying data migration, implementation, and third-party integrations. With its AI-powered platform Revi, RightRev embeds governed artificial intelligence (AI) directly into revenue workflows to improve accuracy, efficiency, and audit readiness. RightRev empowers finance teams at large enterprises and growth-stage companies to manage complex or high-volume revenue scenarios and become a catalyst for growth. Customers span financial services, cloud infrastructure, and enterprise software, including LogicMonitor, Duck Creek Technologies, and Medbridge. Founded in 2020, RightRev has raised more than $30 million from investors including Norwest, Salesforce Ventures, Snowflake Ventures, Innovius Capital, and Cheyenne Ventures. For more information visit www.RightRev.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

