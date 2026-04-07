Rightway Launches Care Complete Weight Management to Help Employers Maximize GLP-1 Investment

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rightway, a company revolutionizing pharmacy benefit management and care navigation, announced Care Complete Weight Management, a program designed to help employers get measurable outcomes from their GLP-1 investment. The launch follows new third-party research commissioned by Rightway, revealing significant gaps between what employers need from GLP-1 management programs and what current solutions deliver.

As GLP-1 adoption surges, employers are struggling to measure the impact of their investment. According to Rightway's 2025 employer survey of 200 benefits leaders at large self-insured companies, 83% want comprehensive outcomes data like BMI changes and health improvements, but most lack access to it today. Meanwhile, employers want integrated solutions that deliver both the clinical guidance members need and the visibility to prove it's working, with 91% expressing strong interest in PBM-provided clinical support programs.

Key findings from Rightway's research:

93% of employers want pharmacist support for members on GLP-1 therapy, with 91% also valuing nurse and dietitian involvement.

therapy, with 91% also valuing nurse and dietitian involvement. 79% are likely to avoid adding another point solution due to vendor fatigue, yet 91% express high interest in PBM-provided weight management programs.

83% want comprehensive outcomes data, such as BMI changes and health improvements, but most employers don't have access to this data as of today.

Care Complete Weight Management addresses these gaps with a specialized clinical team built into the pharmacy benefit. The program delivers comprehensive outcomes reporting, giving employers visibility into medication use patterns, adherence rates, and clinical outcomes like weight loss and health metric improvements. This enables employers to evaluate program effectiveness, manage costs, and demonstrate ROI on their GLP-1 investment.

How Care Complete Weight Management works:

Proactive outreach: Rightway identifies members on GLP-1s and initiates engagement.

Rightway identifies members on GLP-1s and initiates engagement. Dedicated clinical team: Each member has on-demand access to the members of their care team: a dedicated nurse, pharmacist, and registered dietitian.

Each member has on-demand access to the members of their care team: a dedicated nurse, pharmacist, and registered dietitian. Continuous monitoring: Structured check-ins with real-time intervention when needed.

Structured check-ins with real-time intervention when needed. Adherence support: Ongoing guidance to prevent early discontinuation.

"GLP-1 success depends on how well the therapy is managed," said Kristin Devlin, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Rightway. "Care Complete Weight Management puts pharmacists and other critical clinical support—like nurses and registered dietitians—at the center of that experience, integrated within our PBM, so members receive the right guidance at the right time throughout their journey."

For members, this means dedicated clinical support throughout their GLP-1 journey—a clinical team that helps manage side effects, provides personalized nutrition guidance, and offers ongoing coaching to sustain long-term results.

For more information about Care Complete Weight Management, visit https://www.rightwayhealthcare.com/care-complete-weight-management.

About Rightway

Rightway is transforming pharmacy benefits and care navigation with a member-first approach that blends expert clinical guidance, high-touch service, and intuitive technology. Rightway delivers personalized, evidence-based support that improves outcomes, drives engagement, and reduces costs.

Rightway is the only PBM that integrates pharmacy navigation from clinical experts, guiding members to high-value medications while delivering fully aligned pricing, 100% transparency, backed by our SureSpend guarantee. Its care navigation solution simplifies healthcare with proactive, clinician-led support, creating better experiences for members and measurable savings for employers.

With Rightway as their healthcare benefits partner, employers don't have to compromise on employee health, happiness, or their company's results. Learn more at www.rightwayhealthcare.com.

Contact

Rita Lebedeva, SVP of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Rightway