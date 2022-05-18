Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Size to Grow by USD 63.73 billion | Rising Demand for Rigid Plastic Packaging from the Food and Beverage Industry to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The rising demand for rigid plastic packaging from the food and beverage industry is driving the growth of the global rigid plastic packaging market. Contamination of food during storage is a major concern. The nutrients present in food are impacted by factors such as temperature and moisture. Using appropriate packaging material can prevent it to a certain extent. It also extends the shelf life of the food product. Various vendors are offering rigid plastic packaging to enterprises in the food and beverage industry. These containers provide an integrated film lidding option, which makes it easy for consumers to open and reseal. In addition, they have side venting, which enables cooling and moisture management. These factors will aid in the growth of the global rigid plastic packaging market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The rigid plastic packaging market report is segmented by component (bottles, containers, caps and closures, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

APAC will be the leading region with 57% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is a key country in the rigid plastic packaging market in APAC. The rigid plastic packaging market in APAC is expected to grow due to the rise in demand for household care products and food and beverage products, which will drive the global rigid plastic packaging market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

Albéa Services SAS



ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG



Amcor Plc



Ardagh Group SA



Ball Corp.



Berry Global Group Inc.



Crown Holdings Inc.



KP Holding GmbH & Co. KG



SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.



Sonoco Products Co.

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.89% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 63.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.47 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Albéa Services SAS, ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG, Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., KP Holding GmbH & Co. KG, SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. , and Sonoco Products Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Metal and glass containers market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Component - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Component

5.3 Bottles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Bottles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Bottles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Containers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Caps and closures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Caps and closures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Caps and closures - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Component

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Albéa Services SAS

Exhibit 47: Albéa Services SAS - Overview



Exhibit 48: Albéa Services SAS - Product and service



Exhibit 49: Albéa Services SAS - Key offerings

10.4 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG

Exhibit 50: ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG - Overview



Exhibit 51: ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG - Product and service



Exhibit 52: ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG - Key news



Exhibit 53: ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG - Key offerings

10.5 Amcor Plc

Exhibit 54: Amcor Plc - Overview



Exhibit 55: Amcor Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Amcor Plc - Key news



Exhibit 57: Amcor Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Amcor Plc - Segment focus

10.6 Ardagh Group SA

Exhibit 59: Ardagh Group SA - Overview



Exhibit 60: Ardagh Group SA - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Ardagh Group SA - Key news



Exhibit 62: Ardagh Group SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Ardagh Group SA - Segment focus

10.7 Ball Corp.

Exhibit 64: Ball Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Ball Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Ball Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 67: Ball Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Ball Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Berry Global Group Inc.

Exhibit 69: Berry Global Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Berry Global Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 72: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Berry Global Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Crown Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 74: Crown Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Crown Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Crown Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 77: Crown Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Crown Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 KP Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Exhibit 79: KP Holding GmbH & Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 80: KP Holding GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 81: KP Holding GmbH & Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 82: KP Holding GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings

10.11 SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.

Exhibit 83: SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. - Overview



Exhibit 84: SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. - Segment focus

10.12 Sonoco Products Co.

Exhibit 87: Sonoco Products Co. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 92: Research Methodology



Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 94: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

