Rigid Plastic Packaging Market to increase by USD 60.86 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is segmented by type, end-user, and geography- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rigid plastic packaging market size is expected to grow by USD 60.86 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Rising demand for rigid plastic packaging from the food and beverage industry is notably driving the rigid plastic packaging market. However, factors such as the high cost of recycling rigid plastic products may impede market growth. Buy Now for detailed company information.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2023-2027

The market is segmented by type (bottles, containers, caps and closures, and others), end-user (food, healthcare, cosmetic, and toiletries, beverages, and industrial), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the rigid plastic packaging market, including Albea Services SAS, ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner, Altium Packaging, Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, Graham Packaging Co. LP, Jabil Inc., KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Lacerta Group Inc., Nampak Ltd., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Co., Tetra Laval SA, Hitech Corp. Ltd., and CKS Packaging Inc. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Albea Services SAS: The company offers rigid plastic packaging products such as lipstick shells, mascara bottles and brushes, and skincare jars and bottles.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

The market share of bottles segment is significant during the forecast period. A majority of these bottles are manufactured from polyethylene terephthalate (PET), though other materials such as HDPE, polypropylene plastic (PP), and Medium-density polyethylene (MDPE). In addition, they can be molded into various shapes and sizes to package anything from creams to insecticides. Furthermore, the rise in demand for bottles made of rigid plastic is supported by the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry for packing sensitive fluid medication. Hence, such factors drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

End-User

Geography

APAC is estimated to account for 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rigid plastic packaging market in APAC is expected to grow due to factors such as the increase in demand for household care products and food and beverages.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View FREE PDF Sample Report

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 60.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.02 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Albea Services SAS, ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner, Altium Packaging, Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, Graham Packaging Co. LP, Jabil Inc., KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Lacerta Group Inc., Nampak Ltd., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Co., Tetra Laval SA, Hitech Corp. Ltd., and CKS Packaging Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

