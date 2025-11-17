Riko's Pizza Celebrates Grand Opening of Naples Location, Expanding Its Florida Footprint

The new, full-service restaurant and bar marks Riko's second Florida location and 11th nationally

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Riko's Pizza ("Riko's" or the "Company"), a highly differentiated tavern-style pizza or "bar pie" franchise concept, today announced the grand opening of its newest location in Naples, Florida. Located at 8710 Addison Place Drive, at the intersection of Collier Boulevard and Immokalee Road, this marks the Company's second Florida restaurant and 11th location nationwide. Known for its signature, super-thin crust bar pies, inviting neighborhood atmosphere, and extensive menu of shareables, desserts, and craft beverages, Riko's newest corporate-owned restaurant brings a slice of its beloved Connecticut-born concept to Southwest Florida.

Rico Imbrogno, Founder and CEO of Riko’s Pizza; Carl Bachmann, President and COO of Riko’s Pizza; Adiel Martinez, General Manager at Riko’s Pizza of Naples; Beth Petrunoff, City of Naples Councilmember; Tina Cirakovic, Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce Business Development and Membership Specialist; Shavontae Dominique, District Aide for State Representative Yvette Benarroch; and Riko’s Pizza friends and family members.

Key features of Riko's Pizza of Naples include:

A 3,500-square-foot space designed with Riko's iconic rustic-urban aesthetic and nods to the local coastal style of Naples.

A full-service restaurant and bar concept featuring Riko's craveable menu of super-thin crust bar pies, oven-roasted wings, made-to-order salads (available to be ordered in a bowl, as a wrap, and on a pie), shareables, and fan-favorite desserts.

A large bar with 20 stools, serving an extensive selection of craft beers, fine wines, and specialty cocktails.

Multiple high-definition TVs throughout the restaurant for a comfortable sports-viewing and dining experience.

A welcoming outdoor dining patio ideal for Naples' year-round sunshine.

Capacity to comfortably seat more than 120 guests, making it the perfect spot for family dinners, casual meetups, and local events.

"Our expansion into Naples is another big step in Riko's Florida journey," said Rico Imbrogno, Founder and CEO of Riko's Pizza. "We've been incredibly grateful for the excitement and support from our Florida guests and knew Naples had to be next in our expansion pipeline. The community here truly loves good food and good company, and that's what Riko's is all about. We're not just opening a restaurant; we're creating a place where people can unwind, watch the game, and make memories over a great pizza and a cold drink. We couldn't be more excited to immerse ourselves in this incredible community, and we can't wait to serve you!"

Carl Bachmann, President and COO of Riko's Pizza, added: "The Naples opening marks another milestone in our growth story, and it's a perfect reflection of what makes Riko's so special. Every location has its own unique local flavor, but they all share the same heartbeat: our passion for delivering high-quality food and a welcoming atmosphere. Our team in Naples has built something truly outstanding, and we can't wait for locals and visitors alike to experience it. This is just the beginning for Riko's presence in Southwest Florida."

To commemorate the occasion, Riko's Pizza hosted a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 10th, featuring remarks from Mr. Imbrogno, City of Naples Councilmember Beth Petrunoff, and Riko's Pizza of Naples General Manager Adiel Martinez, who were joined by additional company leadership and the local community. The event marked an exciting milestone for the brand's continued growth in Florida and its expanding national presence.

With additional locations planned across Florida and the East Coast, Riko's Pizza continues to build momentum as one of the fastest-growing bar pie concepts in the country. The brand remains committed to serving high-quality food, fostering community connections, and delivering the signature Riko's experience to even more neighborhoods in the months ahead.

For more information on Riko's Pizza, including franchising, menu details, and career opportunities, visit www.RikosPizza.com.

About Riko's Pizza:

Founded in 2011, Riko's Pizza is a highly differentiated pizza franchise concept famous for its super-thin crust tavern-style pizzas (or 'bar pies'), local neighborhood atmosphere, and an extensive selection of craft beers, wines, and specialty cocktails. The fast-growing brand currently operates five corporate-owned and six franchise-owned locations across Connecticut, Florida, New York, and North Carolina. The Company has numerous other U.S. locations in the pipeline, with a core focus on select markets throughout the East Coast. Riko's Pizza is known for its craveable menu, which features signature bar pie recipes—such as the iconic Hot Oil Pie—oven-roasted wings, made-to-order salads (available in a bowl, pie, or wrap), tasty apps, and fan-favorite desserts. Riko's locations offer both eat-in and takeout, with each site having a modern layout with a large bar, open-spaced dining rooms, outdoor spaces, numerous TVs, and a rustic-urban décor that incorporates the character of the local community. A go-to destination for families, parties, and watching sports alike, Riko's Pizza is on a mission to redefine America's love affair with pizza. For more information about Riko's Pizza, including franchising, please visit www.RikosFranchise.com.

