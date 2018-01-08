Riko's Pizza introduces its third location in Norwalk, CT

"We are thrilled to introduce RIKO'S to Norwalk, CT," beams co-owner Rico Imbrogno, "We're passionate supporters of our community and we feel it starts with our youth. Some of our best customers are teachers and students. They love the thin personal pizzas and are loyal to us. Riko's Stamford has been supporting youth sports and school programs since we first opened. We believe in promoting teamwork and paying it forward and hope we can have a positive influence on these kids." Riko's continues this tradition at their new location at 247 Connecticut Avenue in Norwalk. Riko's offers delivery and pick up and the new location is centrally located to better serve their customers.

Adding to the excitement of the new location, Riko's Norwalk has launched a free-to-enter sweepstakes where five lucky guests will win Free Pizza for a Year." Share your photo or video and tell us why you love our pizza so much. Riko's will enter your social media post into a drawing for a chance to win!

* (one per week, pick up only)

