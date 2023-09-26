Riko's Pizza Launches Partnership with Breast Cancer Alliance

Corporate stores and franchisees to donate 10% of all sales on Tuesdays in October to the Breast Cancer Alliance, with corporate also matching all franchisee donations;

To further support the Breast Cancer Alliance, Riko's Pizza will launch a new corporate social responsibility web page, sell co-branded pink t-shirts, use specially-designed pink pizza boxes for takeout orders, and host dedicated events at select locations throughout October 

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riko's Pizza ("Riko's" or the "Company") has announced a new partnership with Breast Cancer Alliance ("BCA"), a renowned non-profit organization dedicated to improving survival rates and quality of life for those impacted by breast cancer. Riko's Pizza is a highly differentiated pizza franchise concept, famous for its super-thin-crust tavern-style pies, local neighborhood atmosphere, and extensive selection of craft drinks. Through this partnership, Riko's will leverage its growing platform to support both the fundraising and awareness efforts of BCA throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October. These key support methods include:

  • "Dough-Nation Tuesdays":  Every Tuesday in October (beginning October 3rd), Riko's will donate 10% of all sales to BCA. This initiative will run until Tuesday, October 24th; in addition to these four Tuesdays, Riko's will also run the donation event on Monday, October 30th. All eight Riko's locations will participate in these events, including:
    Stamford, CT #1 (The Flagship Restaurant on West Main Street)
    Stamford, CT #2 (Hope Street, across from the Springdale Metro North Station)
    -  Darien, CT (Boston Post Road in downtown, diagonal from Darien's Metro North Station)
    Norwalk, CT (Connecticut Ave, right off I-95, Exit 14-Southbound, in the center of Fairfield County)
    Fairfield, CT (Black Rock Turnpike, on the east side of Fairfield)
    -  Levittown, NY (Hempstead Turnpike, 35 miles from NYC in the burbs of Long Island)
    -  Merrick, NY (Merrick Ave off the Cross Island Parkway, on the way to Jones Beach)
    -  Tequesta, FL (North U.S. Highway 1 in County Line Plaza, serving the Jupiter-area)
  • Web Page:  Riko's will be launching a new web page that will host key information about its corporate social responsibility efforts, including its partnership with BCA. The page will be live in October and will remain on Riko's website moving forward.
  • Co-Branded Pink T-Shirts:  Riko's has designed a limited edition co-branded pink t-shirt that will be available for purchase both in-stores and online at http://www.rikospizza.com. All proceeds from the sale of these shirts will be donated to BCA. These shirts are exclusively available in October.
  • Pink Pizza Boxes: To raise further awareness for breast cancer and BCA throughout October, Riko's has designed special pizza boxes. The boxes feature the Riko's logo and other copy/graphics in pink font, and will be used in all Riko's locations.
  • Events: In partnership with BCA, Riko's will host one-off dedicated breast cancer awareness events at select locations, featuring live music, special promotions, and other giveaways. BCA will be onsite to help spread awareness and facilitate onsite donations. Events will be announced as needed by location in October.

"BCA is a wonderful organization with a critical mission and an impressive track record of success," said Rico Imbrogno, co-founder and CEO of Riko's Pizza. "Since our inception, we have worked hard to make Riko's a community-minded and socially responsible organization. We're always looking for impactful ways to support important causes, and BCA's approach aligns well with our vision for giving back. We are thrilled to have them as our partner for Breast Cancer Awareness month."

Founded in 1996, BCA invests in innovative breast cancer research, surgery fellowships, education, dignified regional support, and screening for the underserved. This will be the second year that Riko's has been involved with BCA to support the group's efforts during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the first year where an official partnership was established. The Company plans to expand this partnership moving forward as the Riko's brand continues its U.S. growth strategy.

"On behalf of everyone here at BCA, I want to thank Riko's Pizza for this partnership," said Yonni Wattenmaker, BCA's Executive Director. "Rico, Luigi, and the entire Riko's Pizza team have been great friends of BCA for years, helping to raise awareness and funding for our organization. We are excited to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month and take our collaborative efforts to the next level by launching an official partnership this October. I encourage everyone that lives in Fairfield County Connecticut, Long Island, and South Florida to come out to Riko's on Tuesdays in October for amazing pizza that supports a great cause!"

For more information, please visit http://www.rikospizza.com.

About Riko's Pizza:
Founded in 2011, Riko's Pizza is a fast-growing brand that currently operates four corporate-owned and four franchise-owned locations across Connecticut, Florida and New York, with a fifth franchise-owned location opening in South Florida (Pompano) this Fall. The Company has numerous other U.S. locations in

the pipeline, all slated to open in 2024 and beyond. Riko's Pizza is known for its one-of-a-kind menu, which features signature pizza recipes—such as the iconic Hot Oil Pie—oven roasted wings, premium salads, and desserts, including seasonal LTOs. Riko's locations offer both eat-in and take-out, with each site having a modern layout with a large bar, open-spaced dining rooms, outdoor spaces, numerous TVs, and a rustic-urban décor that incorporates the character of the local community. A go-to destination for families, parties, and watching sports a-like, Riko's Pizza is on a mission to redefine America's experience with pizza. For more information about Riko's Pizza, including franchising, please visit www.rikosfranchise.com.

About Breast Cancer Alliance:
The mission of Breast Cancer Alliance ("BCA") is to improve survival rates and quality of life for those impacted by breast cancer through better prevention, early detection, treatment, and cure. To promote these goals, BCA invests in innovative research, breast surgery fellowships, education, dignified regional support and screening for the underserved. For more information, including how to get involved with or support BCA, please visit www.breastcanceralliance.org

Media Contact:
Kasara Philippas
kphilippas@gbpr.com

SOURCE Riko’s Pizza

