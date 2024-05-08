Riko's Pizza Opens 10th Location in Dartmouth, Massachusetts!

Located at 227 State Road, just minutes from I-195 and the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth

Riko's Pizza partners with new franchisee group led by accomplished restaurateur William Medina to open its first location in Massachusetts

STAMFORD, Conn. and DARTMOUTH, Mass., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Riko's Pizza ("Riko's" or the "Company"), a highly differentiated pizza franchise concept, announced today the grand opening of its first Massachusetts location in the beautiful coastal town of Dartmouth. This new restaurant is the Company's sixth franchised location and 10th overall. Famous for its super-thin crust tavern-style pies, local neighborhood atmosphere, and extensive selection of craft drinks, Riko's newest location is right off Route 6 at 227 State Road and five minutes from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth ("UMass").

PHOTO (left to right): Vinicio and Corey Lopez, Riko’s Pizza Dartmouth Franchisees; Jen and William Medina, Riko’s Pizza Dartmouth Franchisees; Rico Imbrogno, CEO of Riko’s Pizza; Luigi Cardillo, COO of Riko’s Pizza; and Mike O’Sullivan, CEO of the One Southcoast Chamber of Commerce.

The Company now operates ten locations—four corporate and six franchised—across Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, and New York. Key features of the new Riko's Pizza of Dartmouth include:

7,600 square-foot restaurant – designed with Riko's iconic rustic-urban décor and incorporating the character of the local community – capable of serving up to 235 guests comfortably at once;

50-foot-long bar with 45 stools and 10 beers on tap;

22 large TVs throughout the restaurant;

Complete Riko's Pizza menu of famous tavern-style pizzas, oven-roasted wings, made-to-order salads, fan-favorite desserts, and a growing list of appetizers;

Over 25 wines and specialty cocktails;

Accommodations for large groups, kids' parties, fundraisers, live music, and other special events;

A separate carry-out order section for easier takeout and delivery; and

Excellent parking with 100-plus spaces.

Riko's Pizza of Dartmouth is operated by a new franchisee group led by accomplished restaurateur William Medina. With over 20 years of culinary experience, including as an owner-operator, Mr. Medina has started 16 different restaurant and culinary businesses.

"I am so excited to introduce Riko's Pizza—the King of tavern-style pies—to the Dartmouth community," said William Medina. "I want to thank Riko's management team for their leadership and support, which has been critical in opening this incredible location in just seven short months. I also want to thank the City of Dartmouth for welcoming us with open arms; this is truly a wonderful place to live and do business. I know that when the people of Dartmouth and the students of UMass experience our tavern-style pizza, they will instantly be hooked, just as I was. Whether you are looking for a new place to gather with family or friends, watch the game, host an event, or simply pick up a reliable, high-quality pie, look no further than Riko's Pizza of Dartmouth!"

Riko's Pizza has additional franchised locations in the pipeline across its existing markets and new markets, such as North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Vermont. Riko's expects to operate more than 15 locations up and down the East Coast by the end of 2025.

"On behalf of everyone at Riko's, I want to congratulate William and his team on their location's opening and send my gratitude to the entire Dartmouth community. With Riko's now in your neighborhood, you are free from those sub-par pizza options you have been forced to accept," said Rico Imbrogno, co-founder and CEO of Riko's Pizza. "This is a huge day for Riko's. Not only have we opened another new restaurant and expanded to our fourth state, but we have officially entered double digits with our total unit count. What started as a small family business has quickly become one of the fastest-growing pizza franchise concepts in America. Reaching our 10th location is an exciting milestone for Riko's, but it is only the start of our growth story. We are thrilled to enter Massachusetts with this Dartmouth location—right around the corner from UMass—and look forward to growing in the market for years to come!"

To celebrate the grand opening of its Dartmouth location, the Company hosted a ribbon-cutting celebration on May 7th, featuring remarks from Shawn McDonald, Chair of the Dartmouth Select Board, and Mike O'Sullivan, CEO of the One Southcoast Chamber of Commerce.

This new franchise-owned restaurant operates Monday through Thursday, 11am–10pm; Friday and Saturday, 11am–11pm; and Sunday, 11am–8pm. For more information about Riko's Pizza of Dartmouth or to place an order, please visit www.RikosPizza.com/Dartmouth.

For more information on Riko's Pizza, including franchising opportunities, please visit www.RikosFranchise.com.

About Riko's Pizza:

Founded in 2011, Riko's Pizza is a highly differentiated pizza franchise concept famous for its super thin crust tavern-style pies, local neighborhood atmosphere, and an extensive selection of craft beers, wines, and specialty cocktails. The fast-growing brand currently operates four corporate-owned and six franchise-owned locations across Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, and New York. The Company has numerous other U.S. locations in the pipeline, with a core focus on select markets throughout the East Coast. Riko's Pizza is known for its one-of-a-kind menu, which features signature tavern-style pizza recipes—such as the iconic Hot Oil Pie—oven-roasted wings, made-to-order salads, tasty apps, and fan-favorite desserts. Riko's locations offer both eat-in and takeout, with each site having a modern layout with a large bar, open-spaced dining rooms, outdoor spaces, numerous TVs, and a rustic-urban décor that incorporates the character of the local community. A go-to destination for families, parties, and watching sports a-like, Riko's Pizza is on a mission to redefine America's experience with pizza. For more information about Riko's Pizza, including franchising, please visit www.RikosFranchise.com.

