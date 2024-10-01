Riko's Pizza Renews Partnership with Breast Cancer Alliance

Corporate stores and franchisees to donate 10% of all sales every Tuesday in October to the Breast Cancer Alliance

To further support Breast Cancer Alliance, Riko's Pizza will sell co-branded pink t-shirts, use specially-designed pink takeout boxes, and host events at select locations throughout the month

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Riko's Pizza ("Riko's" or the "Company") recently announced the launch of its third annual partnership with Breast Cancer Alliance ("BCA"), a renowned non-profit organization dedicated to improving survival rates and quality of life for those impacted by breast cancer. Riko's Pizza is a highly differentiated pizza franchise concept, famous for its super-thin-crust, tavern-style pies, local neighborhood atmosphere, and extensive selection of craft drinks. Through this partnership, Riko's will leverage its growing audience and customer base to support BCA's fundraising and awareness efforts throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. Key components of the partnership include:

"Dough-Nation Tuesdays": From October 1st to 29th, Riko's will donate 10% of all Tuesday sales to BCA; all ten Riko's locations will participate, including its two Stamford, CT restaurants, as well as locations in Darien, Fairfield, and Norwalk, CT; Levittown and Merrick, NY; Pompano Beach and Tequesta, FL; and the franchise's newest location in Dartmouth, MA.





Co-Branded Pink T-Shirts: Riko's and BCA designed a co-branded pink t-shirt that will be available for purchase at all corporate-owned stores (Stamford, Darien, and Norwalk locations) and online through the Company's recently launched apparel website at https://shoprikos.myshopify.com/. All proceeds from these limited-edition t-shirt sales will be donated to BCA.





Pink Pizza Boxes: Riko's has designed special pink pizza boxes featuring the Riko's and BCA logos to raise further awareness of breast cancer and BCA. The boxes will be used at all Riko's locations throughout October.





Breast Cancer Awareness Events: In partnership with BCA, Riko's will host one-off dedicated breast cancer awareness events at select locations, featuring live music, special promotions, and other giveaways.

"Breast Cancer Alliance is an incredible organization whose mission is near and dear to our hearts," said Rico Imbrogno, co-founder and CEO of Riko's Pizza. "Since we opened our doors 13 years ago, we have been dedicated to positively impacting the communities where we live and serve, and this partnership is just one way we can achieve that. We have immense admiration for the BCA's commitment to supporting women and families affected by breast cancer and are grateful for the opportunity to work with them this October. We encourage everyone to visit any Riko's location on a Tuesday this month and help us support this important cause!"

Founded in 1996, BCA invests in innovative breast cancer research, breast surgery fellowships, education, dignified regional support, and screening for the underserved. This will be the third year Riko's has been involved with BCA to support its efforts during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the second year with an official partnership. In 2023, Riko's raised $25,000 throughout October to support BCA and its essential mission.

"On behalf of everyone at BCA, I am thrilled to see this delicious and meaningful partnership enter its third year," said Yonni Wattenmaker, BCA's Executive Director. "Rico, Luigi, and the entire Riko's Pizza team have been so generous with their time and fabulous menu, raising awareness and funding for our organization. We are honored to have such wonderful partners, particularly during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and to see this collaboration build this October. 'No cooking' Tuesdays are here every Tuesday in October– just go to Riko's!"

For more information, please visit http://www.rikospizza.com .

About Riko's Pizza:

Founded in 2011, Riko's Pizza is a highly differentiated pizza franchise concept famous for its super thin crust tavern-style pies, local neighborhood atmosphere, and an extensive selection of craft beers, wines, and specialty cocktails. The fast-growing brand currently operates 10 locations (4 corporate; 6 franchised) across Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, and New York. The Company has numerous other U.S. locations in the pipeline, with a core focus on select markets throughout the East Coast. Riko's Pizza is known for its one-of-a-kind menu, which features signature tavern-style pizza recipes—such as the iconic Hot Oil Pie—oven-roasted wings, made-to-order salads, tasty apps, and fan-favorite desserts. Riko's locations offer both eat-in and takeout, with each site having a modern layout with a large bar, open-spaced dining rooms, outdoor spaces, numerous TVs, and a rustic-urban décor that incorporates the character of the local community. A go-to destination for families, parties, and watching sports a-like, Riko's Pizza is on a mission to redefine America's experience with pizza. For more information about Riko's Pizza, including franchising, please visit www.RikosFranchise.com .

About Breast Cancer Alliance:

The mission of Breast Cancer Alliance ("BCA") is to improve survival rates and quality of life for those impacted by breast cancer through better prevention, early detection, treatment, and cure. To promote these goals, BCA invests in innovative research, breast surgery fellowships, education, dignified regional support and screening for the underserved. For more information, including how to get involved with or support BCA, please visit www.breastcanceralliance.org .

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Riko’s Pizza