Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP Adds Aerospace And Drone Lawyers, Broadening Product Liability Practice And Growing West Coast Presence

CHICAGO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP (RSHC) today announced the hiring of two new partners, Jeffrey W. Morof and Shalem A. Massey.

Morof has spent his entire career defending aerospace clients and the aviation insurance market in product liability and commercial litigation matters, including serving as national counsel for two large aerospace manufacturers. Massey is a litigator with experience handling high-stakes and "bet the company" matters for businesses and insurers in the aerospace and technology industries. He also advises clients, including drone manufacturers and operators, on product integrity, litigation preparedness and other issues. Morof is based in Chicago. Massey manages his national practice from Los Angeles/Orange County, California, a new market for the firm, which has offices in Chicago, New York, San Francisco, and Ann Arbor.

"We've built our firm on providing real value, as our clients define value. Broadening our strength in commercial litigation and product liability by bringing in two attorneys at the top of their field, serving the aerospace industry, is an exciting opportunity for us," said RSHC Managing Partner Patricia Brown Holmes. "Jeff and Shalem have the same philosophy that we do: they're fearless advocates for their clients, willing to go toe-to-toe with the toughest adversaries in the most challenging jurisdictions and circumstances when they have to, but also committed to counseling clients on how best to deal with risks and minimize liability from the start."

The addition of Morof and Massey reflects continued growth for the firm, which has more than tripled in size since first opening its doors in 2016.

"This is the first step of our entry into the southern California market, a move that supports our national practices and expands upon our presence in San Francisco," said partner Robert H. Riley, who leads the firm's product liability group and chairs its strategic vision committee. "Jeff and Shalem are innovative thinkers who are focused on helping clients meet evolving challenges. They are a great fit for our firm culture and their perspective will be invaluable as we continue to build our practice."

Morof's trial experience includes defending an aerospace manufacturer in a 19-month jury trial in Detroit, Michigan arising out of the Northwest Airlines Flight 255 MD-80 accident. He has also litigated lawsuits arising from mishaps in space, including the failed launch of a Delta II rocket at Cape Canaveral and the failed deployment of two satellites from the Space Shuttle. Beyond this, he counsels clients on a range of matters, assisting them in certifying their products, developing crisis management programs, participating in civil and criminal accident investigations and safety audits, and contractually limiting their liability exposure.

Massey was lead trial counsel for a manufacturer in multidistrict litigation arising from the crash of Asiana Airlines flight 214 at San Francisco International Airport and for a maintenance company in litigation involving 10 wrongful deaths arising from the crash of a single engine turbine aircraft. He has also been appointed by several multi-national corporations to guide them in litigation preparedness and product integrity functions. For the fast-growing drone industry, he provides clients a range of advice on risk management, including counseling commercial grade drone manufacturers concerning products liability and issues related to data acquisition platforms.

"We see tremendous energy and investment focused on the drone industry. This is a busy practice area, due to issues regarding privacy, product liability, airspace and property rights, and local regulations and restrictions. I'm pleased to be part of a firm that has the same innovative and entrepreneurial spirit that so many of my clients do," Massey said.

"Shalem and I are excited to join RSHC," Morof added. "Personally and professionally, it's a privilege to be part of a bold, young firm with such a bright future. Most important, though, we're making this move because it presents our clients with the chance to be served by a firm that has truly been built for them. The spirit of service and responsiveness here is second to none."

About Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP (RSHC)

Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP (RSHC) is a service-oriented and technologically sophisticated midsize national law firm of litigators, trial lawyers, and transactional attorneys. Clients are the center of our mission. We align our interests with theirs and put the emphasis on efficiency and results. We care about our clients and each other, so we live our shared beliefs: driving innovation in the business of law, promoting diversity, and serving our communities. Learn more at rshc-law.com

