Rinchem Celebrates 50 Years of Chemical Supply Chain Expertise

From A Single Warehouse in Albuquerque to Supporting Fortune 500 Manufacturers Worldwide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rinchem Company celebrates its 50th anniversary by spotlighting the operational discipline that has defined the business for the last five decades: safe, consistent execution in regulated chemical and gas logistics. Long trusted by leading semiconductor manufacturers, Rinchem applies the same high standards across a broader range of regulated industries - supporting some of the world's most demanding manufacturing environments.

"Fifty years is really a measure of consistency," said Chris Easter, Chief Executive Officer of Rinchem. "Customers trust us with critical materials because we specialize in this work, respect the regulations, and don't compromise on safety. We've carried that standard into every operation we support, and we'll continue what's made us successful for the last five decades."

Rinchem operates in highly regulated environments where precision is non-negotiable. The company supports safety-critical, compliance-driven operations end-to-end, including hazardous materials warehousing, specialized transportation, ISO tank and cylinder handling, and compliance-driven technology that brings structure to complex chemical and gas logistics.

"At the end of the day, this work is about people," Easter added. "When you're moving regulated materials, you can't take shortcuts. We invest in training and consistent processes so our teams can operate safely, and customers can move with confidence."

Today, Rinchem serves thousands of customers across 6 countries with 700+ employees and a global network designed for chemical supply chain management. Throughout 2026, Rinchem will recognize the people and milestones behind its growth through internal initiatives, social media, and their anniversary hub on rinchem.com.

See the full story at Rinchem's Anniversary Hub

This milestone year is a chance to recognize the people behind the work and the commitment it takes to operate safely, day in and day out. As Rinchem enters its next chapter, the company remains focused on what sets it apart - supporting the most demanding and complex supply chains.

About Rinchem:

Rinchem is the largest network of chemical and gas distribution centers globally with over 4 billion pounds of chemicals and gases safely handled annually. They set the standard in creating and managing safe and efficient supply chains for high purity, pre-packaged chemicals and gases. Rinchem applies nearly 5 decades of expertise, industry thought leadership, and logistics transparency to provide the most reliable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for its customers. The primary industries that Rinchem serves include semiconductor, specialty chemical, life sciences, pharmaceutical, paints and coatings, health & beauty, and EV battery. For more information, visit Rinchem.com and follow Rinchem on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Megan Pauly

Marketing Manager

(505) 345-3655

SOURCE Rinchem