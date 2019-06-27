Rincon Consultants Inc. Names John Dreher as Next President and Chief Executive Officer

VENTURA, Calif., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John Dreher has been elected by Rincon's Board of Directors as the next president and CEO, effective July 1, 2019. In his role as chief operating officer, John has worked closely with Michael P. Gialketsis (president and CEO since 2012) to ensure this smooth transition as Mike steps into a strategic advisor role within the company.

John Dreher, Rincon Consultants Inc. President and CEO, effective July 1, 2019.

John started with Rincon in 2002 as a regulatory permitting specialist to support a growing environmental compliance and regulatory permitting service line. Over the years, John played an integral role in developing many long-term client relationships that helped Rincon diversify its clients and services, including public agencies, utility, renewable energy and transportation infrastructure clients, and strategically partnering with other environmental, engineering and design firms. He pursued his interest in driving the business and played a significant role in business planning efforts over the last decade, which led to him to becoming COO in 2014. John has pushed to evolve Rincon's foundation by building a strong and nimble platform to allow its professionals to perform at a high level to lead the environmental consulting industry. His vision that Rincon is never quite "there" and that there is always an opportunity to improve helps Rincon provide client services that consistently exceed expectation.

John along with other leaders have been instrumental in pushing the firm to be a leader in the environmental consulting industry. In 2019, Rincon ranked as #11 as both a Zweig Group's Best Firm to Work for and Hot Firm. John's transition into president and CEO will continue Rincon's investment in the value offering to its employees and clients. The Best Firms to Work For competition ranks firms in the AEC industry based on workplace practices, benefits, retention rates and more, and Hot Firms ranks the 100 fastest-growing architecture, engineering, planning and environmental consulting firms in the U.S.

"This is an exciting transition of leadership for the firm," says Mike, "and through John's evolution and growth at Rincon, I am confident that his leadership, with the support of all members of the Rincon team, will continue our vision of achieving a powerful healthy culture and leading professional excellence."

About Rincon Consultants Inc. Rincon Consultants Inc. is an environmental science, planning and engineering consulting firm with 13 offices throughout California. Founded in 1994, the firm has emerged as a statewide leader in environmental sciences, urban planning, biological resources, cultural resources, water resources, sustainability services, soil and groundwater assessment, and remediation. Rincon's wide breadth of expertise and qualifications are mirrored by the diversity of projects they manage, serving both public and private entities.

Detailed information about Rincon Consultants Inc. is available at rinconconsultants.com. Please also connect with Rincon on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Linda Hunter

Phone: 805 644 4455

Email: lhunter@rinconconsultants.com

Related Images

john-dreher.png

John Dreher

John Dreher, Rincon Consultants Inc. President and CEO, effective July 1, 2019.

SOURCE Rincon Consultants Inc.

Related Links

http://www.rinconconsultants.com

