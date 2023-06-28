RIND Expands Snacking Product Line with Launch of REMIX - A New Twist on Trail Mix

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RIND® Snacks , the sustainable snack brand on a mission to maximize nutrition and minimize food waste, has announced the expansion of its whole fruit snack line with the launch of RIND REMIX – an elevated and edgy twist on trail mix.

RIND REMIX Product Image RIND REMIX Costco Launch

Packed with fiber, protein and heart healthy fats, REMIX is a nutrient-dense and balanced snack mix to help power busy snackers through the daily grind. Featuring RIND's signature dried fruit blended with roasted nuts and dusted with deliciously distinct fruit seasonings, ReMix is the perfect combination of sweet and salty. The first flavor in the new line, Piña Colada, is a refreshingly addictive summertime blend of diced pineapple, organic coconut crisps and dry roasted, sweet-salted cashews.

"We're thrilled to mix things up with REMIX and extend RIND's sustainable portfolio into crave-able and flavorful fruit and nut snack mixes," said Matt Weiss, Founder and CEO of RIND Snacks. "Piña Colada is such a dynamic and bright flavor that pairs perfectly with our upcycled pineapples, crunchy coconut crisps and roasted cashews to deliver an irresistibly sweet and salty crunch with each bite."

Starting now, RIND REMIX is available exclusively at Costco stores throughout the Los Angeles region with broader availability and additional flavors launching this fall. "We can't wait for Costco consumers to experience RIND REMIX this summer and we look forward to future fruitful innovation in the months ahead," said Weiss.

About RIND Snacks:

RIND® is a line of functional and sustainable snacks that encourage consumers to 'Keep it Real & Eat the Peel.' Launched in 2018, RIND® is the result of a multigenerational family focus on delicious, all-natural foods that sustain personal and planetary health. RIND® is packed with fiber and vitamins and helps fight food waste by using upcycled produce that would otherwise be discarded. RIND® products are non-GMO Verified, Kosher, naturally vegan and gluten free. For more info, visit rindsnacks.com or follow @rindsnacks on social.

Contact:

Sandy Blumberg

[email protected]

858-281-1095

SOURCE RIND Snacks