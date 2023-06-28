RIND Expands Snacking Product Line with Launch of REMIX - A New Twist on Trail Mix

News provided by

RIND Snacks

28 Jun, 2023, 14:10 ET

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RIND® Snacks, the sustainable snack brand on a mission to maximize nutrition and minimize food waste, has announced the expansion of its whole fruit snack line with the launch of RIND REMIX – an elevated and edgy twist on trail mix.

Continue Reading
RIND REMIX Product Image
RIND REMIX Product Image
RIND REMIX Costco Launch
RIND REMIX Costco Launch

Packed with fiber, protein and heart healthy fats, REMIX is a nutrient-dense and balanced snack mix to help power busy snackers through the daily grind. Featuring RIND's signature dried fruit blended with roasted nuts and dusted with deliciously distinct fruit seasonings, ReMix is the perfect combination of sweet and salty. The first flavor in the new line, Piña Colada, is a refreshingly addictive summertime blend of diced pineapple, organic coconut crisps and dry roasted, sweet-salted cashews.

"We're thrilled to mix things up with REMIX and extend RIND's sustainable portfolio into crave-able and flavorful fruit and nut snack mixes," said Matt Weiss, Founder and CEO of RIND Snacks. "Piña Colada is such a dynamic and bright flavor that pairs perfectly with our upcycled pineapples, crunchy coconut crisps and roasted cashews to deliver an irresistibly sweet and salty crunch with each bite."

Starting now, RIND REMIX is available exclusively at Costco stores throughout the Los Angeles region with broader availability and additional flavors launching this fall.  "We can't wait for Costco consumers to experience RIND REMIX this summer and we look forward to future fruitful innovation in the months ahead," said Weiss.

About RIND Snacks:
RIND® is a line of functional and sustainable snacks that encourage consumers to 'Keep it Real & Eat the Peel.' Launched in 2018, RIND® is the result of a multigenerational family focus on delicious, all-natural foods that sustain personal and planetary health. RIND® is packed with fiber and vitamins and helps fight food waste by using upcycled produce that would otherwise be discarded. RIND® products are non-GMO Verified, Kosher, naturally vegan and gluten free. For more info, visit rindsnacks.com or follow @rindsnacks on social. 

Contact:
Sandy Blumberg
[email protected]
858-281-1095

SOURCE RIND Snacks

Also from this source

RIND® Snacks Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.