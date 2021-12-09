NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Save peppermint season for the lattes, RIND Snacks ® ' is here to warm up winter with a new, limited-edition, island-inspired flavor launch. A leader in functional and sustainable snacking, RIND® is known to push boundaries when it comes to its elevated, upcycled dried fruit in exciting flavor combinations and the newly released ISLAND Blend does not disappoint.

RIND® Sends Snackers Summer Packing with Limited-Edition Launch of Luscious ISLAND Blend

A one-of-a-'rind' blend featuring sweet honeydew melon, tangy and juicy mandarin orange, and chewy banana bites – ISLAND Blend packs a taste of sunshine and vacation vibes in every bite. Made with rescued, overripe and slightly imperfect skin-on fruit, ISLAND is a beauty in the taste and nutrition departments with no added sugar or sulfites, 100 calories per serving and four grams of fiber per bag. The chewy and tropical seasonal is also naturally vegan and gluten-free as well as kosher and non-GMO verified.

"As a non-conformist fruit snack, we've never been about following the crowd," explained Matt Weiss, Founder & CEO of RIND®. "Peppermint and pumpkin spice may be nice, but we think consumers are looking for a snack to transport them this winter…which is why we're fired up to give these summertime fruits a second life in winter."

RIND® uses upcycled, rescued produce in its sourcing and drying processes while retaining the nutrient-rich fruit skin whenever possible. As a result, RIND® has successfully diverted over 120,000 pounds of edible peels from entering landfills in 2020 and is on track to triple that impact in 2021 with a goal of 1 million pounds of peels eliminated in 2022.

ISLAND Blend will be available on RINDSnacks.com for a limited time while supplies last -- and like a tropical vacation, this blend will not last long. For more information on RIND®, visit RINDSnacks.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter: @rindsnacks.

About RIND®

RIND® is a line of functional and sustainable whole-fruit snacks that encourage consumers to 'Keep it Real & Eat the Peel.' Launched in NYC in 2018, RIND® is the result of a multigenerational family focus on delicious, all-natural foods that sustain personal and planetary health. By keeping the rind on its fruit, RIND® Snacks are packed with more fiber and vitamins than traditional dried fruit and fight food waste by diverting edible peels from landfill. The company's products are non-GMO Verified, Kosher, naturally vegan and gluten free. For more information, visit www.rindsnacks.com or follow them on social @rindsnacks.

