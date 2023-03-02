RIND® Snacks Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Leading upcycled snack brand joins the ranks of OpenAI, Disney, Tiffany & Co., and more

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RIND® Snacks , the sustainable, whole fruit snack brand on a mission to maximize nutrition and minimize food waste, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

RIND® Snacks offers a line of sustainable, whole fruit snacks.

This year's list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. RIND® Snacks was distinguished among companies setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

"We're incredibly proud to be named to Fast Company's coveted Most Innovative Companies list and to be recognized for our commitment to bringing innovation and sustainability to a category that was 'ripe' for disruption—dried fruit," said Matt Weiss, RIND® Snacks founder & CEO. "Our 'Keep it Real, Eat the Peel' approach celebrates whole fruit snacking in a way that is good for people and planet, and we're excited to continue to innovate and push fruit snacking to its literal edge."

An early pioneer in the upcycled food movement that utilizes 'rescued' produce, RIND® Snacks' products address some of today's most critical environmental issues, including food insecurity, climate change and resource and energy conservation. By sourcing high quality, but cosmetically imperfect fruit that would otherwise be discarded, RIND gives these fruit 'seconds' a second life by transforming them into tasty, zero-waste snacks that consumers crave, while simultaneously creating a profitable side stream for family farmers.

In 2022, RIND® Snacks helped eliminate over 1 million pounds of edible fruit waste from landfills. As a result of the brand's sustainable efforts and unique and functional flavors, the company's products have achieved significant distribution with a presence in over 10,000 retail locations nationwide, including Kroger, Walmart and CVS as well as select Target and Costco stores. Last month, the company expanded its footprint nationally with Whole Foods Market.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy. Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies. This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Fast Company will host its third annual Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 19 and 20. The virtual summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2023. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

About RIND® Snacks

RIND® Snacks makes a line of functional and sustainable fruit snacks that encourage consumers to 'Keep it Real & Eat the Peel.' Launched in 2018, RIND® Snacks is the result of a multigenerational family focus on delicious, all-natural foods that sustain personal and planetary health. By gently dehydrating whole fruit with its nutrient-rich skins intact, RIND® Snacks are packed with fiber and vitamins and help fight food waste by using fruit that would otherwise be discarded. RIND® Snacks products are Upcycled Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher, Vegan and Gluten Free. For more info, visit rindsnacks.com or follow @rindsnacks on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE RIND Snacks