RING IN THE HOLIDAYS WITH PARAGON: THE OVERPRIME'S SECOND PLAYSTATION 5 CLOSED BETA TEST

News provided by

Netmarble

15 Dec, 2023, 12:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality video games, announces the start of the second Closed Beta Test (CBT) for PARAGON: THE OVERPRIME on PlayStation 5. The CBT starts today through January 8 in the United States, Europe, and Russia. Interested players can register for the beta on the  PARAGON: THE OVERPRIME website for access.

This new CBT adds three new heroes from the PC version featuring Morigesh, Yin, and MARTY:. Additionally, based on player feedback, several changes have been made for the upcoming CBT, including an alternate  D-pad layout to provide a more flexible control method, an auto-purchase feature for in-game items, as well as various improvements to the UI and camera movements used by the controller.

Joining this Closed Beta Test will reward players with Grux's Special winter skin "Red Nosed," which will carry over to the live game, special emotes, as well as 100 Kima. During the second week of the CBT, five of the winter 2022 skins will be rewarded to participants. Additional rewards are planned to celebrate the new year as well.

To celebrate the game's one-year Early Access, every player, including those on PC, will receive Grux's Special winter skin "Red Nosed." To celebrate the year-end season, the Agnis of Light will be decked out with a winter theme, with five holiday skins added as well.

PARAGON: THE OVERPRIME is a team-based TPS Action MOBA that anyone can play for free on PC and will be available via PlayStation 5! Players are engaged in 5v5 play while working with teammates to conquer the Prime battlefield. The game celebrates strategic actions and fast-paced battles by two teams aiming to eliminate the opponents' territories. Players can choose from one of the many powerful heroes utilizing their unique skills - Warrior, Support, Ranger, Caster, Tank, and Assassin.

To stay up to date with all PARAGON: THE OVERPRIME  news and updates, follow the official brand website, Discord, PlayStation 5 wishlist and Twitter

About Netmarble Corporation

Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading developer and publisher of top-grossing mobile games worldwide.  Through powerful franchises and collaborations with acclaimed IP holders, Netmarble strives to elevate the gaming experience and entertain audiences globally. As a parent company of Kabam and SpinX Games, and a major shareholder of Jam City and HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment). More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299751/231212_____PS52_CBT_____1920x1080__2.jpg

Recibe las vacaciones con PARAGON: THE OVERPRIME, la segunda prueba beta cerrada de PlayStation 5

