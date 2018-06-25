RingCentral Selects Icertis to Enhance Contract Management Processes

"Our goal at RingCentral is to empower today's mobile and distributed workforces with cloud communications solutions that connect employees, boost workforce productivity, and strengthen customer relationships," said Ron Carcamo, VP of Procurement and Supply Chain Operations at RingCentral. "The Icertis platform will give our teams an easy-to-use, enterprise-wide solution that allows us to accelerate contract velocity and improve compliance while optimizing the value of our commercial relationships."

RingCentral selected Icertis because of its intuitive interface, proven deployment track record, and ability to manage any contract anywhere in the world. The ICM platform will connect to RingCentral's other enterprise systems, including Salesforce, NetSuite and order management, providing a single source of truth for all enterprise contracts.

"We are excited that RingCentral selected us to digitally transform their global contracting footprint," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis. "As leading companies like RingCentral look to accelerate their business velocity through digitization, it is critical they start with a solid foundation of digital contracting, the foundation of all commerce. We look forward to partnering with RingCentral on this important transformational journey."

About Icertis

Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, solves the hardest contract management problems on the easiest to use platform. Icertis helps companies transform their commercial foundation ensuring compliance, improving governance, mitigating risk and enhancing user productivity, thereby improving the bottom line. The Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform is used to manage 5+ million contracts by 2+ million subscribers at companies like 3M, Daimler, Microsoft, Roche and Wipro in 40+ languages across 90+ countries. The AI-powered platform allows customers to increase contract velocity and agility, proactively manage entitlements and obligations as well as surface commercial insights and intelligence.

