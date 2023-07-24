Ringgold Co. Selects CivicEye, Zetron, and BluHorse for unified law enforcement technology

News provided by

CivicEye

24 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

All public safety platforms seamlessly integrate for enhanced efficiency and service.

RINGGOLD COUNTY, Iowa, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ringgold County, Iowa, Sheriff's Office has selected CivicEye, a leading provider of cloud-based software for law enforcement and prosecutors, for their new records management system. The agency will utilize the CivicRMS platform, while also implementing a newly selected computer-aided dispatch with Zetron and a jail management system with BluHorse.

By leveraging the expertise of these three different providers, Ringgold County aims to achieve optimal results by choosing the most suitable provider for each product. Upgrading to modern systems allows the county to streamline processes, reduce costs, and maximize benefits, ultimately resulting in improved services for the community.

"Previously, we hadn't considered the tremendous benefit of working with multiple providers," said Liz Mederos, Civil Clerk of Ringgold County Sheriff's Office. "We are amazed by the seamless collaboration and integration of the three companies' CAD, JMS, and RMS tools, resulting in a comprehensive solution that surpasses our expectations."

"Customers that value choice and flexibility to select independent solutions based on best fit for their specific needs epitomize the importance of Zetron's longstanding commitment to interoperability in public safety communications," Jim Shulkin, Vice President of Global Marketing with Zetron stated. "Together with our partners, we are embracing the power of collaboration and integration to enhance safety, efficiency, effectiveness, and ultimately provide the sheriff's office with an optimal communications solution to support their unwavering commitment to protect and serve."

The companies achieve seamless integration through a secure API, enabling smooth data exchange for a comprehensive view of critical information. This eliminates manual data entry or duplication by connecting the CAD, JMS, and RMS platforms. By complying with CJIS-secure data requirements, data integrity, confidentiality, and efficiency are ensured in the integrated solution.

"Integrations are ushering in a new era of law enforcement software," said Nathan Leatherwood, New Market and Channel Development with CivicEye. "We're witnessing a transformative shift in the landscape of police technology, and CivicEye takes great pride in collaborating with companies that drive this innovative philosophy."

Ringgold County's visionary decision to embrace these technological advancements sets a powerful example for other law enforcement agencies, showcasing the benefits of collaboration, integration, and innovative thinking in driving operational excellence and enhanced service delivery.

About CivicEye

CivicEye delivers modern, easy-to-use cloud software for law enforcement and prosecutors that enhances daily workflows and improves community outcomes. The CivicEye platform includes Records, Digital Evidence, and Case Management solutions that reduce friction points within and across departments. CivicEye serves over 130 agencies across the United States.

About Zetron

Zetron is a leading provider of communications technology and services that help save lives and enable critical operations. Zetron solutions are highly interoperable, configurable, and scalable, offering unrivaled choice, flexibility, and value. Our customers are located on all seven continents and across a variety of industries, including public safety, federal government, transportation, utilities, natural resources and more. With an exceptional reputation for high quality and reliability earned over decades of experience serving both public and private sectors, Zetron delivers solutions that are purpose-built to be always on, always ready — anywhere that uninterrupted mission critical communications are non-negotiable. For more information visit: www.zetron.com, join us on LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter @ZetronInc.

Media Contact:
Adrienne Clarke, [email protected]

Sales Contact:
Khristian Gutierrez, [email protected]

www.civiceye.com

SOURCE CivicEye

Also from this source

CivicEye Partners with Seven Eight Technologies for Thin Blue Defend to Improve Use of Force Tracking in Law Enforcement

CivicEye Public Safety Software Goes Live in Methuen, MA to Streamline Law Enforcement Records and Reporting

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.