Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® Opens The Greatest Show On Earth® Tour, The Biggest Family Event of the Year -- A 60-City, Nonstop, Music-Driven Circus Experience for Today's Families

Ringling is a live family experience you can't catch later — designed to keep energy high for over two hours with a live DJ and more than 30 world-class circus acts from around the globe.

PALMETTO, Fla., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The party has officially begun. Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® presents The Greatest Show On Earth® is now open, launching a nationwide tour that transforms arenas into a nonstop celebration of high-energy music, pop culture, vibrant color, and jaw-dropping circus acts — all designed for modern families who want to sing, dance, laugh, and create memories together. The experience is fueled by today's cultural influences, including a musical collaboration with rising country teen sensation Maddox Batson, that connects with a new generation of fans.

A show-stopping opening night moment: Wesley Williams, who plays the role of Cam, rides sky-high atop a towering 25-wheel stacked unicycle - a jaw-dropping stunt that's already going viral and setting the tone for the all-new, reimagined Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, The Greatest Show On Earth. The finale soars with energy as the full Ringling cast fills the arena floor and the Ringling Rocket launches overhead - a heart-racing moment that brings The Greatest Party On Earth to an unforgettable finish.

Reimagined through the lens of pop culture, concerts, and festivals, The Greatest Show On Earth® isn't just a circus — it's The Greatest Party On Earth. This fast-paced, two-hour show moves at the speed of today's world, powered by a live DJ and a soundtrack spanning more than ten genres. With real-time video and cameras capturing performances from thrilling new angles, every seat feels like the best seat in the house.

"Ringling has always been about fun, celebration, and bringing families together," said Juliette Feld Grossman, CEO of Feld Entertainment and Producer of The Greatest Show On Earth®. "This new production takes something as universal as a party — music, color, laughter, and spontaneity — and builds it into the experience from the moment you arrive. We want Ringling to live with families long after they leave the arena — when they're talking about their favorite moments on the ride home, recreating the circus fun in their living rooms, and feeling inspired to play, move, and imagine together."

The show features 65 world-class performers from 17 countries, bringing together classic circus thrills with a bold, modern energy. Audiences will see familiar favorites like high-flying aerial acts, breathtaking trapeze, and teeterboard — a giant seesaw that launches performers high into the air with explosive power and precision. These iconic moments are reimagined with vibrant visuals, music audiences instantly recognize, and nonstop momentum, creating a fast-paced experience that keeps excitement building from start to finish.

Show Highlights Include:

A multi-genre, music-driven experience led by a live DJ, featuring hip-hop, EDM, techno, Latin, country, pop, and mashups, and live singing by Aria, the lead vocalist

led by a live DJ, featuring hip-hop, EDM, techno, Latin, country, pop, and mashups, and live singing by Aria, the lead vocalist Reimagined circus favorites with a bold Ringling twist , including a breathtaking crisscross trapeze where elite flyers soar forward, backward, and across intersecting paths — narrowly missing one another by seconds — and the Double Wheel of Destiny, where four fearless daredevils leap, flip, and jump rope atop massive spinning wheels, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

, including a breathtaking crisscross trapeze where elite flyers soar forward, backward, and across intersecting paths — narrowly missing one another by seconds — and the Double Wheel of Destiny, where four fearless daredevils leap, flip, and jump rope atop massive spinning wheels, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. Cam , a content creator and unicycle rider, is stacking up to 25 wheels towering nearly 35 feet high

, a content creator and unicycle rider, is stacking up to 25 wheels towering nearly 35 feet high A never-before-seen acrobatic bicycle act from China , created exclusively for Ringling, featuring gravity-defying human pyramids and fearless athleticism, with one acrobat running across the backs of 9 moving bike riders

, created exclusively for Ringling, featuring gravity-defying human pyramids and fearless athleticism, with one acrobat running across the backs of 9 moving bike riders Salsa Colombia , a fiery, explosive dance and acrobatics troupe that turns the arena floor into a full-blown Latin party

, a fiery, explosive dance and acrobatics troupe that turns the arena floor into a full-blown Latin party A standout contortion and balance sequence that reframes flexibility as power, featuring female performers shining center stage in a visually stunning, glitter-infused moment

that reframes flexibility as power, featuring female performers shining center stage in a visually stunning, glitter-infused moment Bailey the Robo Pup , a fan-favorite character with heart, humor, and high-tech charm

, a fan-favorite character with heart, humor, and high-tech charm PT (Party Time), Ringling's first-ever hype character and ultimate party instigator, popping up throughout the show to hype the crowd, spark interaction, and keeps the celebration going

In an unprecedented moment for Ringling's 150-year legacy, the show will feature its first-ever music artist collaboration with Maddox Batson, a teen pop-country star. His custom Ringling mashup blends his modern country sound with the adrenaline of live circus performance, creating a dance-worthy moment. The soundtrack pairs with Ringling's street-style unicycle act, where performers shred, flip, and defy gravity on unicycles — all choreographed to remixed beats of Maddox Batson.

The Greatest Show On Earth® is now touring nationwide with limited weekend engagements in each city before the circus moves on. The experience begins before the first beat drops, with pre-show moments that invite fans to step into the world of Ringling one hour before showtime, from meeting signature characters like PT (Party Time) and Bailey to visiting merchandise stands where families can take home their favorite characters and memories from the show.

Fans can also extend the experience beyond the arena through Ringling Kids content on YouTube, including Bailey's Doghouse and The Ringlings, digital series that help families connect with Ringling before and after the live show. Tickets are on sale now at Ringling.com. For behind-the-scenes content, tour updates, and exclusive moments, follow @Ringling on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

Please find high-resolution media images and video here.

About Ringling®

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® is an iconic entertainment brand that has inspired play, imagination, and awe across generations. The Greatest Show On Earth® was relaunched in 2023, reimagining circus arts for today's audiences through live productions, licensed products, and immersive content that bring the spirit of the circus to life year-round.

About Feld Entertainment®

Feld Entertainment®, family-owned and operated, is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey®, Monster Jam®, Disney On Ice, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the SuperMotocross World Championship. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 80 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.

CONTACTS:

Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Nicole Zimmerman

(201) 394-4000

[email protected]

FlyteVu

Maggie Trabucco Horn

(615) 921-8730

[email protected]

SOURCE Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey®