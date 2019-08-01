Rinseroo is Re-Inventing the way we Bathe our Dogs and Cats and it's Amazon's #1 Hot New Pet Product!

Unlike traditional handheld showerheads that need to be installed, the Rinseroo has a unique connector that slips on and attaches in seconds. It's a true problem solver and eliminates the need to fill a bucket over and over if you don't have a handheld.

The Rinseroo's unique, super-stretch connector expands up to 10 times its size to fit most showerheads and faucets. It instantly converts into a rinsing, cleaning and bathing machine and is for sale nationwide on Amazon.com.

"We are thrilled by the initial success of Rinseroo. It's no-installation design makes it an incredibly useful and versatile tool. A Rinseroo allows the user to say goodbye to the messy and backbreaking chore of rinsing shower walls or a pet with a cup or bucket. Our customers can use it all over the house and who doesn't love that?" -Lisa Lane, Rinseroo Inventor.

Suggested Uses for the Rinseroo:

Bathe a pet

Rinse and clean shower walls

Attach to a utility sink to rinse laundry, dirty boots, houseplants

Fill a bucket from a sink

Bathe a baby

Wash hair in a sink

Use as a handheld shower while traveling

Rinse diapers

Fill a fish tank, portable washing machine or water filter

Use as an assisted bather for elderly or injured

About the Inventor:

Rinseroo was created by Lisa Lane who summers in Beach Haven, New Jersey with her family and their 4 dogs. "Rinsing the shower walls and bathing the dogs have always been my two least favorite chores. We were filling cups and buckets over and over which was messy and time consuming. I needed to find a better way and that's when the Rinseroo was born!"

For more information, visit Rinseroo.com or Amazon.com

Awards and recognition:

Rinseroo is an Amazon Launchpad product

Amazon's #1 Hot New Release

"A Discover What's Next Product for 2019"

Buzzfeed called it a "Very useful product"

CONTACT: Lisa Lane, 609-259-5414

SOURCE Rinseroo

