"Rioja Paired" Premieres: A New Documentary Series Celebrating the Region's Wine, Culinary Experiences, and Cultural Heritage

The Four Episode Docu-Series is Hosted By Award-Winning Food and Wine Expert Marti Buckley

LOGROÑO, Spain , Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark on an extraordinary journey into the heart of Spain's finest wine region with the world premiere of Rioja Paired , a four-episode documentary series hosted by award-winning wine and food expert Marti Buckley. This captivating series explores the rich intersection of food, wine, land, and culture in Rioja, offering viewers an intimate look at what makes this region truly unique. Rioja Paired is a must-watch for foodies, wine lovers, and travelers alike.

Marti Buckley sipping Rioja wine in Spain.

Guided by Marti, viewers are immersed in the vibrant culture of Rioja—from its culinary experiences and vinicultural heritage to its breathtaking landscapes, ancient architecture, and dynamic art scenes. Audiences step into Michelin-starred kitchens, hearing directly from chefs about how they craft menus elevated by the region's award-winning wines, transforming meals into extraordinary culinary experiences. Marti also delves into Rioja's rich traditions, uncovering age-old recipes and stories passed down through generations, offering a true taste of the region's cultural legacy.

"We are excited to have Marti Buckley lead this exploration of Rioja," said Fernando Ezquerro, president of the DOCa Rioja. "Her deep knowledge and love for food and wine make her the perfect guide for this series, and we can't wait for viewers to experience Rioja through her eyes."

"We embarked on this project because we felt the need to show why Rioja is unique. In Rioja, wine is not just a beverage; it's food, family, history, nature, and culture," added Rodrigo Gutierrez, US Director of the DOCa Rioja.

In addition to full-length episodes, the series features dynamic micro-episodes—30-second glimpses into the journey—shared across social media platforms and YouTube, sparking excitement for what's to come. Rioja Paired promises to take viewers beyond the bottle, exploring the intricate relationship between food, wine, land, and culture that defines this extraordinary region.

Rioja Paired is streaming now on www.RiojaPaired.com and YouTube.

About the Rioja Consejo Regulador

Located in north central Spain, Rioja is considered one of the greatest wine regions in the world. Rioja wines are protected by the oldest Designation of Origin in Spain, officially recognized in 1925. The D.O.Ca. of Rioja administers highly sophisticated and stringent quality control in the winemaking process, from viniculture to bottling. More than 180 bodegas from Rioja are available for purchase in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.riojawine.com .

SOURCE DOCa Rioja