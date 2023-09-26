The program offers training and skill development in esports, behind-the-scenes broadcasting through a series of Masterclasses to help prepare interested applicants for an exclusive three-month, paid cadetship position at Riot Games' Remote Broadcast Centre in Dublin, Ireland.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Riot Games, 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF), a nonprofit which empowers talented women in need with scholarships, mentorship and other critical resources to help them reach their dream careers, today announces the launch of their Riot Games Esports Broadcasting Cadetship to help accelerate the careers of women interstate in the behind-the-scenes roles that are crucial to the esports broadcasting and production industry.

Riot Games and 1,000 Dreams Fund Partner to Launch Esports Broadcasting Cadetship for Women

There is a growing need for this type of support. While women represent nearly half of gamers around the world, few women represent the leading roles in esports at around 22% and even less in esports broadcasting. The Cadetship is aimed at advancing women in the esports and gaming industry.

The Riot Games Esports Broadcasting Cadetship is a part of 1DF's BroadcastHER Initiative launched in 2018 to fuel the dreams of women who aspire to work in the gaming and esports industry.

Partners include video game developer, publisher and esports tournament organizer Riot Games and their Remote Broadcast Center, Powered by AWS, first launched under the internally dubbed project name "Project Stryker." All parties involved are committed to creating a more diverse and equitable future for all through their commitment to such initiatives as the Esports Broadcasting Cadetship for women.

"Cultivating diversity isn't just a choice; it's our obligation to the future of the esports industry," says Allyson Gormley, Global Operations Director of Riot Games' Broadcast Centres. "I am excited for our partnership with 1000 Dreams Fund and for the launch of our new cadetship program, where we hope to cultivate new talent that grow into roles within the esports broadcast production industry."

The program kicks off on Wednesday, October 4, with a virtual information session launch event. Following the launch information session, the partners will host a series of four Masterclasses, starting on November 1, to help train people interested in esports careers as well as those who are interested in applying for one of two paid, three-month training, cadetship positions at Riot Games' Remote Broadcast Centre (RBC) in Dublin, Ireland, in 2024.

Once the Masterclass series wraps in January, the Esports Broadcasting Cadetship application will open. The partners are especially interested applicants in college or university interested in esports production, or those with previous esports production experience and applicants from the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) region.

"We are thrilled to launch the Riot Games Esports Production Cadetship as it incorporates all 3 of our mission-driven pillars - FundHER, MentorHER and HireHER - into an exciting new and needed program that will help accelerate the careers of women who desire careers in esports broadcast production," said 1,000 Dreams Fund Founder and CEO Christie Garton. "Thanks to our incredible partner, Riot Games, we are not only able to offer exposure and insight into the esports industry to interested applicants through the masterclasses, we'll be able to offer a paid cadetship at the end of the virtual training period to two deserving individuals."

The 2 Cadets will receive:

A paid 3 month-long internship opportunity at Riot Games' Remote Broadcast Centre in Dublin, Ireland ;

; Funding for the accommodation for the duration of their internship;

Travel stipend for travel to/from Dublin for the cadetship;

for the cadetship; Additional mentorship opportunities will be provided by our partners onsite;

$500 grant to put towards a career coach who specializes in the gaming and esports industry who will provide direct career consultation and guidance to Cadets;

grant to put towards a career coach who specializes in the gaming and esports industry who will provide direct career consultation and guidance to Cadets; Two 60-minute mentor sessions (beginning and end of internship program).

They will also have access to additional pop-up experiences and learning opportunities with our partners in 2024, as well as the opportunity to gain hands-on training by working alongside the Riot Games RCB team during the course of the Cadetship.

To Apply:

Interested applicants must first sign up and attend at least one of four Masterclasses:

Masterclass #1: November 1, 2023

Masterclass #2: November 2023 (date to be announced)

(date to be announced) Masterclass #3: December 2023 (date to be announced)

(date to be announced) Masterclass #4: January 2024 (date to be announced)

Once all Masterclasses are complete, the Cadetship Application will open in January 2024.

Key Cadetship Application Dates:

Application Opens: Around January 5th, 2024 at noon (12:00) GMT.

at noon (12:00) GMT. Application Deadline: January 31st, 2024 at midnight (00:00) GMT.

at midnight (00:00) GMT. The two Cadets will be selected and announced by February 2024 . Winners will be announced on the 1,000 Dreams Fund Blog and social media accounts (i.e., Facebook , Twitter and Instagram ).

To learn more about the Riot Games Esports Broadcasting Cadetship and sign up for the webinars this fall, visit 1,000 Dreams Fund's website .

About 1,000 Dreams Fund

1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is a nonprofit that empowers talented young women in need with scholarships, mentorship and other critical resources that help them reach their dream careers. 1DF believes that big obstacles should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in 2016, over $775,000 in funding has been granted to talented young women in need, helping them pay for the "extras" in school like study abroad, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF has been featured in NBCNews.com, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and others. To learn more about 1DF, visit http://1000dreamsfund.org/

About Riot Games

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, we released our debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports.

With League in its second decade, we're continuing to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to players with Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and multiple work-in-progress titles. In addition, Riot Forge gives developers access to Riot's IP to create games like Ruined King and plenty of other adventures across Runeterra. We're also expanding the world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across music, comic books, board games, and Arcane, our Emmy Award-winning animated series.

The annual League of Legends World Championship features qualified esports teams from 12 international leagues. Worlds is the most widely viewed and followed esport tournament, and it's among the largest and most popular gaming and sporting events in the world.

Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, and led by CEO Dylan Jadeja, Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has 4,500+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide. Riot has been certified as a Great Place to Work for three years in a row and featured on numerous lists including Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," "25 Best Companies to Work in Technology," "100 Best Workplaces for Millennials," and "50 Best Workplaces for Flexibility."

About Riot Games Remote Broadcast Centre, Powered by AWS

Riot Games Remote Broadcast Centre, Powered by AWS represents a new innovative approach to creating a centralized global broadcast model through strategically placed Remote Broadcast Centres (RBCs) around the world. First launched under the codename "Project Stryker," these RBCs work to provide increased capacity for Riot's esports content and events while also lowering operational costs, and ensuring top-tier quality and consistency across all of its esports productions around the world.

As the most player-focused gaming company in the world, Riot's esports team is driven by the ultimate goal of bringing joy to esports fans around the world through our growing portfolio of esports. With more titles comes more esports events happening around the world on any given day, Riot Games' RBCs help create a broadcast model that is:

Global – Providing high-level support to live event broadcast anywhere in the world at any time

Efficient – Supports all global regions in a streamlined fashion that's also cost-effective

Scalable – Able to adjust and grow alongside Riot's esports business objectives as they mature for the future

Innovative – Utilizing cutting-edge technology that will deliver the high-level broadcast productions that are synonymous with Riot Games.

