Riot Games Selects EverHive and IES to Grow Its Global Contingent Workforce Program to Support Its Hiring Strategy

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Riot Games, a global online video game developer and publisher best known for the multiplayer game League of Legends, has selected EverHive and IES to manage its contingent workforce program, WOAR (Workers On Assignment at Riot). EverHive will oversee Riot Games' overall contingent workforce function to ensure greater time and budget efficiencies as well as strategically grow its program. IES will be responsible for payrolling all direct sourced / pre-identified non-employee workers enhancing compliance and improving worker experience.

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports.

According to Entertainment Software Association, the gaming industry employs over 66,000 employees with a whopping additional 144,000 who are contingent or gig workers to support the growing demands of its gamers. Riot Games was founded in 2006 and released its debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim in 2009. League of Legends has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports. Its annual League of Legends World Championship is the most widely viewed and followed esport tournament, and it is among the largest and most popular gaming and sporting events in the world.

"IES is excited to partner with a company that paves the way for its contingent workers by creating a positive corporate culture of diversity and inclusion for all workers, contingent or not," says Kara Hertzog, president of IES. "Riot knows how to connect with and retain its contingent workforce talent by ensuring those workers feel just as valued and engaged as their employees."

"As Riot looked for ways to drive cost savings, enhance our compliance, and deliver superior service to our contingent workforce, EverHive was the natural choice to partner with in holistically supporting our overall initiatives. EverHive and IES made it easy to meet those goals," says Mike Ricciardi, contingent workforce operations manager. "They will allow Riot to meet the staffing challenges in today's complex hiring market while ensuring workers have an extremely positive work experience while on assignment at Riot."

EverHive's team has been building customized contingent workforce programs for Fortune 500 companies across the globe. Its solutions range from fully managed end-to-end contingent workforce solutions and hybrid Managed Service Programs (MSPs) to support for Internally Managed Programs (IMP). These solutions are designed to fit clients' workforces and cultures, and ultimately drive savings while increasing service excellence. IES provides innovative, streamlined contingent workforce solutions for payroll and tax compliance, risk mitigation, human resources and benefits administration to help clients save time, resources, increase revenue, mitigate risk and ensure compliance.

About Riot Games

As League enters its second decade, Riot continues to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to players with games including Legends of Runeterra, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and multiple work-in-progress titles; bringing its popular Teamfight Tactics game mode to mobile platforms; and exploring the world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across TV, music, comic books, and more.

The annual League of Legends World Championship features qualified esports teams from 13 international leagues. Worlds is the most widely viewed and followed esport tournament, and it is among the largest and most popular gaming and sporting events in the world.

Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has 2,500+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide. Riot has been featured on numerous lists including Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," "25 Best Companies to Work in Technology," "100 Best Workplaces for Millennials," and "50 Best Workplaces for Flexibility." To learn more visit www.riotgames.com

About IES

Innovative Employee Solutions (IES) is a leading nationwide provider of contingent workforce solutions, specializing in payrolling and independent contractor compliance services. As an Employer of Record, IES supports thousands of employers and recruiters globally, serving a diverse array of industries, including: defense contracting, media and software, healthcare and information technology. Founded in 1974 in San Diego, IES has grown into one of the city's largest women-owned businesses, ranked #1 in that category by the San Diego Business Journal. IES has also been ranked #3 in minority-owned businesses and named one of the city's "Best Places to Work" for more than 10 years in a row. To learn more, visit innovativeemployeesolutions.com.

About EverHive

EverHive and its team have armed some of the largest companies in the world with contingent workforce solutions and tools needed to successfully manage their contingent worker programs. As vanguards of the global workforce, EverHive is one of the few companies in the world guiding top-grossing corporations in maximizing their contingent worker programs. EverHive is proud supporter of diversity and inclusion and is a MBE certified company. To learn more, visit everhive.com .

