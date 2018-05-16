Ripken Baseball and Giant Food Host 'Get Out and Play' Health & Fitness Clinic Series

BALTIMORE, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripken Baseball and Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, have partnered for the seventh consecutive year to host a series of free outdoor health & fitness clinics for children and their families throughout Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. The "Get Out and Play" clinics will combine baseball instruction with nutritional programming to create fun and informative events. The free clinics begin Wednesday, May 30 and run through Wednesday, June 20.

Ripken Baseball

Giant Food is committed to being a better neighbor in the communities it serves by supporting the health and wellness of local children and families. Giant Food's "Get Out and Play" clinics encourage children to have fun while being active and learning more about the importance of healthy habits. The clinics will feature four instructional baseball stations, as well as educational programming with Giant Food in-store nutritionists focused on healthy eating habits and maintaining a balanced diet.

"Now more than ever, it's so important that kids are getting outside, staying active and learning healthy habits," said John Bramlette, Executive Vice President of Ripken Baseball. "We're thrilled to team up with Giant Food and use baseball to educate the community about the importance of making healthy choices and staying active."

"We are excited to be teaming up again with Ripken Baseball to offer these fun, active and educational clinics for local children and their families," said Felis Andrade, Director of External Communications and Community Relations at Giant Food. "The mission of Ripken Baseball aligns with Giant Food's values, improving the lives of children and building healthy communities."

The Ripken Baseball staff and Giant Food will lead five free clinics throughout the region. Clinic participation is available to the first 200 children per site, ages 7-12, who register online at https://www.ripkenbaseball.com/giant-clinics. Dates and locations of the clinics are:



May 30 – Gaithersburg Robertson Park Youth Center ( Gaithersburg, Md. )

– Gaithersburg Robertson Park Youth Center ( ) June 7 – Linton Hall School ( Bristow, Va. )

– ( ) June 13 – Stanton Elementary School ( Washington, D.C. )

Stanton Elementary School ( ) June 18 – Indian Creek School ( Crownsville, Md. 21032)

– Indian Creek School ( 21032) June 20 – The Ripken Experience Aberdeen ( Aberdeen, Md. )

Including camps and clinics, more than 70,000 participants have engaged with Ripken Baseball since its beginning in 2002. Throughout the year, Ripken Baseball hosts tournaments, youth camps and clinics featuring baseball instruction from well-trained and highly qualified Ripken Baseball staff. In 2017, 2,863 teams from more than 35 states, Puerto Rico, Australia, Canada, Philippines, and Qatar participated in 80 tournaments at The Ripken Experience complexes in Aberdeen, Myrtle Beach and Pigeon Forge.

About Ripken Baseball, Inc.

The mission of Ripken Baseball is to inspire athletes through remarkable experiences, the Ripken Way. Ripken Baseball continues to innovate the game through on-site tournaments, camps and clinics hosted at its state-of-the-art baseball and softball facilities - The Ripken Experience Aberdeen Powered by Under Armour in Maryland, The Ripken Experience Myrtle Beach in South Carolina and The Ripken Experience Pigeon Forge in Tennessee. For more information, visit www.RipkenBaseball.com and follow @RipkenBaseball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Giant Food, LLC

Giant Food of Landover, Md. is committed to helping its customers save time, save money and eat well. Headquartered in Landover, Md., Giant operates 166 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia, and employs approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 166 stores are 156 full-service pharmacies. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ripken-baseball-and-giant-food-host-get-out-and-play-health--fitness-clinic-series-300649502.html

SOURCE Giant Food

Related Links

https://giantfood.com

