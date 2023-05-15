Ripley PR founder Heather Ripley launches 'Next Level Now' on audiobook

Contractors, owners and decision makers in the home service industry can access game-changing PR strategies on Audible and other major platforms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heather Ripley, founder and CEO of global agency Ripley PR and a leading expert on marketing and public relations within the home services industry, announces today that "Next Level Now: PR Secrets to Drive Explosive Growth for your Home Service Business," is now available on all major audiobook platforms including Audible, iTunes and Google Books.

“Next Level Now” was written to be an actionable, effective tool that will steer ambitious home service companies, like High 5 Plumbing, toward successfully implementing and capitalizing on positive public relations strategies.

Published by Advantage/Forbes Books, "Next Level Now" was designed to be an actionable, effective tool that will steer ambitious contractors toward successfully implementing and capitalizing on positive public relations strategies as they grow their businesses. In the book, Ripley speaks to a range of owners and operators in plumbing, HVAC, electrical, roofing and more, from those focused on increasing revenue or prepping for an acquisition to those building a legacy business that will go on to provide security and a quality of life for their children.

"Home service business owners, along with other decision makers and leaders in the industry, are some of the hardest working professionals in the world," Ripley said. "Well before I released 'Next Level Now,' I knew I needed to offer an audio option. Like me, many home service pros are on the go each day, and audiobooks can prove to be easy, accessible formats for digesting information and learning powerful business growth strategies."

Ripley supports her book with a wealth of home service PR and marketing experience that she gained under the mentorship of Clockwork Home Services founder Jim Abrams, PRAXIS S-10® President Terry Nicholson and The Surfin' Plumbers President Tab Hunter. Prior to launching Ripley PR in 2013, she served as a marketing and public relations manager and director for companies like Clockwork Home Services and CAP Brand Marketing. Using her PR expertise, she earned Clockwork Home Services top-tier media exposure on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2009.

Ripley continuously shares her knowledge in public relations as a contributing author for Entrepreneur Magazine and PHC News. She has also been a guest on dozens of industry podcasts such as Home Service Success, Power Women of the Trades and PHCPPros: Off the Cuff. In addition, she was named to the 2021 PHC News' Top Women in PHCP.

"My goal with 'Next Level Now' is to help as many contractors as possible better understand public relations and what it can do for their businesses," said Ripley. "I've poured years of home service experience into the chapters of this book, and my desire is that this audio release will make the lessons I've learned even more accessible to home service business owners interested in learning how to drive real growth through harnessing the power of PR and reputation management."

Founded in 2013, Ripley PR provides strategic communications services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies to home service companies in the plumbing, HVAC and electrical industries as well as other skilled trades. Representing top-level home service brands such as Harts Services in Seattle, High 5 Plumbing in Denver, Petri Plumbing & Heating in Brooklyn, Bradford White, The New Flat Rate and ServiceTitan, the agency was named by Forbes as one of America's Best PR Agencies in 2021 and has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as a Top Franchise PR Agency five years in a row.

About Heather Ripley

Heather Ripley is passionate about helping business owners in the skilled trades embrace the power of public relations to grow. Throughout her career, she's advised hundreds of contractors in how to effectively boost their visibility and reputation. Ripley shares the insight that has made her public relations agency, Ripley PR, one of the most respected and successful firms in the country. "Next Level Now" is written specifically for professionals in the home service industry. On every page, you'll find secrets you can use to tell your company's story, highlight your services, and demonstrate your expertise. Ripley's proven PR strategies have helped her clients increase their credibility in the market and leverage that credibility into more customers and more revenue. For more information, visit www.heatherripleyauthor.com.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR, Inc. is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in construction, franchising, technology, home services and manufacturing. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $420 million network of communication agencies, with 1,600 staff and 110 offices worldwide. The agency was named by Forbes as one of America's Best PR Agencies in 2021 and has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as a Top Franchise PR Agency five years in a row. For more information, visit ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

