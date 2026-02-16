Ripley PR invites nonprofits to attend free AMPLIFY GOOD fundraising workshop

Award-winning agency will share hands-on PR strategies to boost visibility, donor engagement and

community support for East Tennessee nonprofits

MARYVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripley PR, an award-winning public relations agency based in Maryville, will host AMPLIFY GOOD, a free, interactive workshop designed to help East Tennessee nonprofit organizations strengthen their brand, increase visibility and advance their mission. The event will take place Tuesday, June 23, from 8:30-11 a.m. at the Blount County Public Library in Maryville.

The workshop is open to area nonprofit organizations in East Tennessee that want to increase awareness and strengthen fundraising through strategic public relations. Space is limited to 100 nonprofits, and advanced registration is required. Nonprofits interested in attending must apply here by June 2 as applications will be reviewed and accepted organizations will be notified in advance.

AMPLIFY GOOD will feature hands-on training led by Heather Ripley, founder and CEO of Ripley PR, along with senior members of the Ripley PR team. Attendees will gain direct access to award-winning PR expertise and learn practical strategies they can immediately apply to improve visibility and donor engagement.

Backed by global recognition and industry awards, Ripley PR delivers proven media relations expertise to nonprofits and purpose-driven organizations.

Workshop topics include:

PR strategy planning tied to fundraising goals

Media interview preparation for nonprofit leaders

Messaging frameworks for mission-driven storytelling

Visibility in AI-driven search platforms

Ripley PR has worked with dozens of nonprofit organizations and global foundations, helping them raise awareness, build credibility and support long-term fundraising initiatives.

"Many nonprofits are doing incredible work but don't always have the time or training to share their story in a way that reaches the right audiences," said Ripley. "AMPLIFY GOOD is our way of giving back to the East Tennessee community, sharing what we've learned so organizations can strengthen their messaging, build credibility, and turn visibility into stronger donor support for their mission."

The session will be highly interactive, allowing participants to ask questions, share challenges and receive real-time feedback.

Attendees will gain:

Clear next steps to improve nonprofit visibility

Stronger messaging to support donor trust and fundraising

Practical guidance they can apply immediately

Feedback and insight from Ripley PR senior members

Eligible organizations must be Knoxville-area 501(c)(3) nonprofits, operating for at least three years, with an annual budget between $250,000 and $3 million, and able to attend in person.

Due to limited space, applications will be reviewed and accepted organizations will be notified in advance.

As an added benefit, the first 20 approved registrants will receive a complimentary 10-minute communications audit with a Ripley PR senior member, conducted immediately after the workshop.

"When nonprofits understand how to communicate their impact effectively, it doesn't just lead to more visibility, it leads to stronger fundraising and greater sustainability," Ripley said.

To learn more or to apply for AMPLIFY GOOD, visit: https://www.ripleypr.com/blog/nonprofit-workshop/.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in home service and building trades, manufacturing and franchising. The agency has been recognized by Newsweek as one of the Top PR Agencies of 2024 and by the Merit Awards as Best Communications/PR Agency of 2025. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including award recognition, crisis management and media relations, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business acumen and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. In addition to its core B2B expertise, Ripley PR operates two specialized divisions: Adventure PR, dedicated to outdoor, RV and adventure-focused travel brands, and Orange Orchard, which serves clients committed to animal advocacy and environmental causes.

Ripley PR is also a member of The Worldcom Public Relations Group, the world's leading partnership of independently owned PR agencies whose members provide clients with on-demand access to in-depth communications experts. For more information, visit www.ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

