ServiceForge selects Ripley PR as U.S. agency of record to champion human-first customer experience in the trades

New partnership will promote skilled trade software company's "Keep Service Human" ethos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripley PR, a global public relations agency specializing in skilled trades, B2B tech and manufacturing, has been named the public relations agency of record for ServiceForge, a trusted provider of customer service software for home service businesses.

ServiceForge equips home service contractors with a robust set of tools to enhance customer experience, including 24/7 answering services, scheduling and lead qualification. What most distinguishes the company is its commitment to "Keep Service Human," ensuring the end customer has the opportunity for authentic connection with a live representative. In an industry increasingly shifting toward AI-powered automation, ServiceForge's emphasis on "real people" when it comes to customer service is a significant differentiator.

"We have a unique story to tell, and Ripley PR has the expertise to ensure that story connects with the right audience," said Jane Blanchard, head of brand and marketing for ServiceForge. "We chose Ripley PR due to their stalwart reputation within the home services space, their previous work building brands for software innovators and their unparalleled reach within trade media. They are exactly the partners we need to ensure contractors hear the importance of the human-first customer experience."

Founded in 2013, Ripley PR has been widely recognized as a top public relations agency for the home services and skilled trades. The agency has been honored by Newsweek as one of America's Best PR Agencies and by Entrepreneur magazine as a Top Franchise Supplier. The agency's expertise spans media relations, brand strategy, crisis communications and thought leadership.

"ServiceForge is an original voice within the trades, and their model answers real consumer demand," said Heather Ripley, founder and CEO of Ripley PR. "The 'Keep Service Human' narrative is an invaluable one, and our job is to make sure it's part of the conversation among strategic and forward-thinking home service companies."

About ServiceForge

ServiceForge helps home service businesses get found, get booked and get paid with 24/7 human answering, scheduling, lead qualification and payments. By combining smart technology with real human connection, ServiceForge helps service businesses stand out in an increasingly disconnected world, ensuring contractors capture more jobs while delivering exceptional customer service. For more information, visit serviceforge.com .

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in home service and building trades, manufacturing and franchising. The agency has been recognized by the Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards as PR Agency of the Year (2025-2026) and by the Merit Awards as Best Communications/PR Agency (2025). Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including award recognition, crisis management and media relations, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business acumen and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results.

Ripley PR is also a member of The Worldcom Public Relations Group, the world's leading partnership of independently owned PR agencies whose members provide clients with on-demand access to in-depth communications experts. For more information, visit ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

