Ripley PR Named by Forbes to America's Best PR Agencies for 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripley PR, a global public relations agency specializing in skilled trades, B2B and franchising, has been recognized by Forbes as one of the nation's top PR agencies for 2021. This is the inaugural year Forbes has released the list, alongside partner Statista.

The list was compiled using independent market research. The statistics platform Statista conducted a broad survey between June 8 and July 17, 2020. The final list was based on the number of nominations and recommendations each PR agency received from the survey participants. Agencies that received the most combined nominations and recommendations score made it onto the top list.

"Receiving this award is a testament to how hard our team works every day to provide our clients with the best results possible," said Heather Ripley, founder and CEO of Ripley PR. "The quality of our work is proven by the support we received from our clients that nominated and voted for us throughout the process."

According to Forbes, there were more than 7,000 PR agencies for participants to recommend, with only 200 being named to the list – placing Ripley PR among the top 3 percent of agencies in the nation. Earlier this year, Ripley PR was recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a top 10 PR agency for franchises.

"We strive to provide outstanding services to all of our clients, both nationally and abroad," said Ripley. "Our team is results-oriented, and we promote and advocate for our clients on a daily basis. Our ability to show a return on investment is what we believe separates us from many other PR agencies."

Founded in 2013, Ripley PR is a full-service communications agency specializing in home service and construction trades, franchise, manufacturing, automotive and B2B technology. Ripley is a partner of IPREX, a global platform with nearly 100 of the most successful communication agencies in the world.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR, Inc. is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in construction, franchising, technology, home services and manufacturing. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $350 million network of communication agencies, with 1,220 staff and 93 offices worldwide. For more information, visit ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

