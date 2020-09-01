Ripley PR Named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 10 Franchise PR Agencies List for 2020

The list recognizes top companies that provide services and support to franchisors and franchisees in ten categories. To determine the top companies, Entrepreneur surveyed more than 700 franchisors to find out which service providers they and their franchisees use, and what their satisfaction is with the quality, cost, and value of the suppliers' services. Each supplier was scored based on the results of this survey. Ripley PR's position on the ranking illustrates its position as a trusted service provider in the franchise industry.

"Now more than ever franchisors and franchisees need service providers they can rely on to help them build and run their businesses as efficiently as possible," says Entrepreneur's editor in chief, Jason Feifer. "We at Entrepreneur are proud to help by presenting this list of the most trusted suppliers in the industry."

Founded in 2013, Ripley PR is a woman-owned full-service communications agency specializing in skilled trades, B2B and franchising. Ripley previously worked at Clockwork Home Services, franchisor of One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and Mister Sparky.

"To have our team recognized for their commitment to helping franchise brands gain media visibility, drive leads and improve their reputation in the communities they serve is a reflection of our passion for franchising," said Ripley. "We focus on driving results and providing outstanding client service, and we strive each day to be an extension of our clients' teams. I'm so proud for them to be recognized again for happy, satisfied clients. We really do love seeing our clients grow, and we celebrate every win along with them."

Ripley PR offers its franchise clients strategic communications services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies with a focus on franchise development. The agency's unique combination of strategic business accounting and creative public relations help clients build brand awareness, establish positive reputations and drive franchise prospects to the brand.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR, Inc. is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in construction, franchising, technology, home services and manufacturing. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $350 million network of communication agencies, with 1,800 staff and 115 offices worldwide. For more information, visit ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

