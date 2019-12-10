Ripley PR Selected as Public Relations Agency of Record for Business Development Resources (BDR)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the SeaTac-based provider of business management coaching and training for home service contractors and distributors in the U.S. and Canada, has selected Ripley PR as the company's full-service public relations provider and Agency of Record.

"We chose Ripley PR for one simple reason: They work in our industry every day," said Bruce Wiseman, owner and president of BDR. "Not only do they partner with a variety of B2B companies in the home service space, they have also worked with dozens of home service contractors across the nation. Ripley PR has the advantage of understanding the unique challenges of our industry and they have a track record of creating messaging that resonates with business owners. We're looking forward to taking our brand to the next level of awareness and growth."

Since 1998, BDR has been the premier business training and coaching organization for home service contractors and distributors. The company's business development and training philosophies revolve around Prime—achieving the optimal level of success in terms of revenue and profitability for their clients.

"BDR has worked in the industry for more than 20 years, giving home service companies the tools and training to grow their businesses profitably," said Heather Ripley, CEO of Ripley PR. "We value our partnership with such an integral organization that has been a part of helping home service companies achieve their optimal levels of success, and we look forward to helping generate even more awareness of how BDR's highly qualified coaches and trainers can help other contractors in the trades. It's an industry we're extremely passionate about."

Heather Ripley founded Ripley PR in 2013 with a focus on the home service industry. She previously worked at Clockwork Home Services, a franchisor of One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and Mister Sparky. In addition, Ripley PR's president and CFO, Bill Mattern, is a former business coach at Clockwork Home Services and Nexstar Network.

Ripley PR is now the No. 1 home service public relations agency in the country and offers strategic communications services for its clients, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies. The agency's unique combination of strategic business accounting and creative public relations help clients build brand awareness, establish positive reputations and drive increased leads and sales.

For more information visit www.ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.

About BDR

BDR is the premier provider of business coaching and training to HVAC and other home services contractors and distributors. BDR's team of industry experts provide their clients with the information and strategies to drive profit and growth in their businesses. BDR's 8 for 10® report is the ultimate industry tool for identifying opportunities for efficiency and billing improvements in service. For more information about BDR, visit www.bdrco.com .

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR, Inc. is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in construction, franchising, technology, home services and manufacturing. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $350 million network of communication agencies, with 1,800 staff and 115 offices worldwide. For more information, visit ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Ripley PR

Related Links

https://ripleypr.com

