RIS Expands InkCenters® To Switzerland With Migros Geneva Partnership

The expansion into the Swiss market with Migros, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, follows an earlier successful InkCenter® launch at Migros France in July of this year, and reflects the growing presence of RIS in the European market. The RIS InkCenter® features a patented, precision refill system that professionally cleans, fills, and tests each cartridge to ensure flawless performance at up to 50 percent in cost savings over a new cartridge each time.

"Taking this next step with Migros Geneva by installing two more InkCenters® in Switzerland is a testament to the relationship we have already cultivated with Migros this year. It shows again that retailers are acknowledging a rising demand for our ink refilling services. We are seeing a heightened awareness of eco-friendly alternatives that give consumers the power to make their own choices on how to minimize their plastic waste and our ink cartridge refill service provides exactly that," said David Lenny, President and CEO of RIS. "Moreover, we are pleased to be able to offer consumers a much more cost-effective way to use their home office printers during this global pandemic as we continue to work towards making affordable, high-quality ink available to all consumers in Europe."

"We are pleased to offer our customers an efficient, economical and environmentally friendly solution for filling used ink cartridges. I am convinced of the commercial success of the concept in our stores," said Romuald Langeron, head of melectronics and mprint-shop at Migros Geneva.

Vincent Hormovitis, Vice President of Sales & Business Development at RIS, added, "We have found a like-minded partner in Migros Geneva as we are both passionate about offering customers great quality ink refills at an even better price, especially during these trying times. Expanding our InkCenter® network to Switzerland for the first time through our partnership with Migros Geneva demonstrates their strong willingness to readily provide an eco-friendly and economical solution to customers at these two retail locations. We are optimistic that there are more to come soon."

About RIS

Retail Inkjet Solutions, Inc. (RIS) is the industry leader in retail on-site inkjet cartridge refilling services. The patented RIS InkCenter® kiosk is deployed in more than 500 participating retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe - including Auchan, Boulanger, Cora, Costco, Eco Store, E.Leclerc, Hyperburo, Hyper U, Intermarché, Media Markt, Migros, Saturn, Schiever, and select University Bookstores. RIS provides customers with unmatched printing quality while delivering incredible savings. RIS was founded in 2004 by former HP engineers with a vision to create a better printing solution for customers at a lower price, and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, visit www.Go2RIS.com.

About Migros Geneva: Better living on a daily basis

Anchored in the heart of the canton since 1945, Migros Geneva offers high quality food and non-food products at the best prices. The company is owned by more than 135,000 co-operators. Its status as a cooperative, without shareholders to be paid, allows it to invest effectively in the medium and long term, especially around sustainable development. Migros Geneva is a dynamic partner of the local economy and is reinvesting its profits for the benefit of consumers, employees, and the regional quality of life. The company is active in Geneva, the Nyon district and neighboring France, and wants to stay close to its customers in a welcoming and efficient sales network.

Contact Anne Woychak

Telephone 760.984.4863 Email [email protected] Website www.Go2RIS.com

SOURCE Retail Inkjet Solutions

Related Links

http://www.go2ris.com

