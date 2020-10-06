Rise and Shine, Slurpee® Fans

The first sugar-free Glaceau vitaminwater Slurpee flavors – Fire and Chill – were immediate success stories when introduced in 2019, winning with customers for taste and awards for innovation. Chill, an on-trend blueberry lavender flavor, was the best-selling sugar-free Slurpee drink in more than two years. Fire and Chill also were cited by Convenience Store News as one of the reasons for selecting 7-Eleven for its Cold Beverage Innovator of the Year award in 2019.

While beverage flavor trends may come and go, citrus is a forever favorite. For consumers who prefer better-for-you options, citrus remains the top flavor preference, especially for non-alcoholic beverages, according to a recent study referenced in Beverage Industry magazine.

"Vitaminwater was an instant hit on the Slurpee machine last year, so much so that we immediately began talking with Glaceau about what we could give our customers next," said Jawad Bisbis, vice president of proprietary beverages. "I think vitaminwater Slurpee Zero drinks are gaining a real following, and the new flavors will prove even more popular."

Flavored Glacéau vitaminwater is sold chilled in bottles at participating 7-Eleven stores, where it's a top-seller among flavored waters.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7–Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7–Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7–Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats, and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 34 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 1,300 participating cities, or rely on 7–Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7–Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7–Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

