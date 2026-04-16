Rise Baking Company Awarded 20 Blue Ribbons from American Pie Council at 2026 National Pie Championships

MINNEAPOLIS, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Baking Company, home to some of the most trusted brands in the baking industry, announced today it was awarded 20 Blue Ribbons at the 2026 American Pie Council (APC) National Pie Championships, held April 8-9 in Orlando. The recognition reinforces Rise's commitment to delivering products that meet evolving customer needs across a highly competitive category.

From left: Rick Hoskins of APC; Jeff Warren, director of R&D at Rise Baking; Matt Peladeau, R&D manager at Rise Baking; and Richie Hoskins of Colborne Foodbotics.

This year's competition featured hundreds of entries from commercial, professional and amateur bakers across the U.S. and Canada. A panel of judges evaluated each entry based on appearance, flavor, texture and overall appeal. Rise stood out across the commercial division, earning top honors in categories including No Sugar Added, Handheld, Family, Premium and Gourmet. Rise's portfolio was selectively represented, with its new lemon raspberry and salted caramel pecan snack pies both earning Blue Ribbon recognitions.

Award-winning entries spanned a range of formats, sizes and flavor profiles, from everyday favorites like apple, cherry and pumpkin to innovative and clean-label offerings such as strawberry orchard oat, peach plum and oatmeal pie. The results highlight Rise's continued focus on balancing classic appeal with new product development and evolving consumer preferences.

"Earning this level of recognition in such a competitive field is a strong reflection of the work happening across our team," said Michael Docherty, EVP, Marketing & R&D of Rise Baking Company. "Our R&D team continues to innovate at a high level, delivering products that meet evolving customer needs while maintaining the quality and consistency our partners rely on every day."



Rise's success at this year's championships builds on its expanded pie portfolio following the acquisition of Table Talk in 2024. Today, the company offers a broad range of ready-to-bake, thaw-and-sell and snackable pie formats, including double-crust fruit, custard and crumb-topped varieties, designed to support a variety of retail and foodservice programs.



Specializing in cakes, cookies, muffins, icings, pies, and more, Rise produces a variety of products for in-store bakeries and foodservice clients, including leading national grocery chains, convenience stores, QSRs, and mass merchandisers. The company helps customers grow their businesses by offering an extensive lineup of products and unparalleled support through industry expertise.



For additional information on Rise Baking Company, visit risebakingcompany.com.

About Rise Baking Company:

Formed in 2013, Rise Baking Company is a North American bakery manufacturer headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. Rise produces a variety of products for in-store bakeries and foodservice clients, including leading national grocery chains, convenience stores, QSRs, and mass merchandisers. Specializing in cakes, cookies, muffins, icings, pies, and more, Rise brings together some of the most trusted brands in the industry, including Brill, South Coast Baking, Table Talk, Best Maid, Henry & Henry, Bakestone Brothers, among others. Their finest ingredient is their people, who are dedicated to partnering with customers to create special moments. For more information, visit risebakingcompany.com.

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SOURCE Rise Baking Company