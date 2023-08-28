Rise in Malnutrition Spurs Demand for Oral Clinical Nutrition Products in the Global Market by 2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oral Clinical Nutrition Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Indication (Alzheimer's, Nutritional Deficiencies, Cancer Care, Chronic Kidney Disease, Dysphagia, Others), By Distribution Channel, Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oral clinical nutrition market is poised for substantial growth during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and a growing emphasis on patient-centric care.

Additionally, the rise in malnutrition and related conditions like sarcopenia and cachexia is boosting the demand for oral clinical nutrition products.

Key Drivers:

  • Rising Chronic Diseases: The escalating incidence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer is a significant driver of the global oral clinical nutrition market. These ailments can lead to malnutrition, exacerbating health issues and complications. Healthcare providers are increasingly turning to oral clinical nutrition products to manage these conditions and enhance patient outcomes.
  • Aging Population: With a growing aging population, the risk of malnutrition and related conditions heightens, driving the demand for oral clinical nutrition products. The elderly need essential nutrients for overall health and well-being, resulting in a surge in demand for tailored products catering to their specific needs.
  • Patient-Centric Care: The trend toward patient-centric care is boosting the market by increasing the demand for personalized nutrition solutions. As patients become more informed and empowered in their healthcare decision-making, there's a growing need for oral clinical nutrition products that can be customized to their individual nutritional requirements.

Market Trends:

  • Innovation: Companies are continuously innovating to meet changing patient and healthcare provider needs. For instance, Nestle Health Science introduced Peptamen 100 ICU, a high-protein enteral formula designed for critically ill patients. This product offers a unique blend of whey and casein proteins for sustained protein delivery and immune support.
  • Targeted Solutions: Abbott launched Ensure Max Protein, a high-protein oral nutritional supplement designed to support muscle health and recovery. This product contains essential nutrients and is available in different flavors, offering flexibility in usage.
  • Elderly-Specific Products: Danone introduced Nutricia Age Care, a range of specialized oral clinical nutrition products catering to the nutritional needs of elderly patients. This range includes high-protein oral nutritional supplements and enteral formulas designed to support wound healing and recovery.

Challenges and Considerations:

While the global oral clinical nutrition market has immense growth potential, challenges include patient compliance, costs, adverse effects, product availability, and nutritional adequacy. Ensuring that patients adhere to dietary regimens, managing costs, and addressing potential side effects are critical aspects that need attention.

Market Segmentation and Players:

The global oral clinical nutrition market can be categorized by indication, distribution channel, and region. Leading players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Bayer AG, Nestle SA, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Baxter International Inc., Otsuka Holdings, Co. Ltd., Victus, Inc., and Danone SA (Nutricia), among others.

Report Scope:

The comprehensive Global Oral Clinical Nutrition Market report covers market segmentation by indication, distribution channel, and region, highlighting industry trends and growth drivers. It offers valuable insights into the market's current state and future prospects.

