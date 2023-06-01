Risen Energy Fortified its PVEL "Top Performer" for a Third Consecutive Year

NINGBO, China, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy Co., Ltd, a leading, Tier 1 manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic products, disclosed today that it has been recognized as a "Top Performer" for a third successive year in PV Evolution Lab's (PVEL) 2023 PV Module Reliability Scorecard.

PVEL, one of the most trusted sources for independent testing and data-driven insights in the solar industry, evaluates every year the performance of solar modules and recognizes the top performers based on rigorous testing in its state-of-the-art laboratory. The tests evaluate the products' performance in different environmental conditions and against various factors that could impact their reliability and safety over time.

Tristan Erion-Lorico, VP of Sales and Marketing at PVEL, said: "PVEL's Product Qualification Program assesses the performance and reliability of dozens of manufacturers and PV module model types each year. We are pleased to see Risen Energy named as a PV Module Reliability Scorecard Top Performer again this year and we congratulate Risen on this well-deserved recognition. We look forward to continuing to test Risen products in the future as the company keeps innovating."

B Veerraju Chaudary, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer (CSMO) of Risen, said, "We are delighted to receive this recognition from PVEL for the third year in a row, which reaffirms Risen's standing as a trusted provider of high-quality solar products to the market. We always commit to finding a better way to support customers' needs for high-quality, durable and economic energy solutions."

"For more than two decades, Risen has been focusing on powering the world with best quality and cost-effective PV module products. We have made a string of developments in technological innovation culminating in our Titan series products. Such products, with more power generation and higher efficiency, have received strong recognition in North American market since launching," said P. Ponsekar, VP Sales of Risen, "Now it's encouraging to see our advanced technical know-how earn the recognition from a renowned authoritative third party as well."

About Risen

Risen Energy is a leading, global, Tier 1 manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic products and provider of total business solutions for power generation. The Company, founded in 1986 and publicly listed in 2010, compels value generation for its global customers, gaining remarkable market share in over 60 countries including China, Europe, USA, India, Brazil, Columbia, Chile, Australia amongst others. Risen Energy is well provisioned to provide excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, and residential markets. For more information, please visit our website: www.risenenergy.com

