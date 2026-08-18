Risepoint Acquires Keypath Education's North American Operations to Expand Online Healthcare Education and Clinical Placement Services

Acquisition adds more than 20 university partnerships and one of the nation's largest clinical placement networks, helping universities expand healthcare programs and address workforce shortages.

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Risepoint, a higher education technology and services company that helps universities expand access to affordable, workforce-relevant online education, today announced it has acquired the North American operations of Keypath Education. The Risepoint acquisition adds more than 20 university partnerships and significantly expands its healthcare education capabilities through one of the industry's largest clinical placement networks.

The acquisition strengthens the ability for Risepoint to help universities grow online and hybrid healthcare programs in high-demand fields including speech-language pathology, counseling, clinical social work, and pharmacy. By combining the Risepoint platform with Keypath's healthcare expertise and clinical placement capabilities, Risepoint will help universities address persistent healthcare workforce shortages while expanding access to career-focused healthcare education.

Acquisition Rationale

Keypath is recognized for its healthcare education expertise, particularly its clinical placement capabilities. The company has supported more than 55,000 successful student placements through relationships with nearly 15,000 healthcare sites and more than 28,000 preceptors nationwide. These capabilities address one of the most significant barriers to expanding healthcare education: securing high-quality clinical experiences required for student training.

The acquisition comes as universities face growing pressure to expand access to healthcare education and prepare more graduates for in-demand healthcare careers. While demand for healthcare professionals continues to grow, many institutions lack the clinical placement infrastructure needed to scale programs efficiently. The Risepoint acquisition of Keypath's North American operations directly addresses that challenge.

Acquisition Highlights

Adds more than 20 university partnerships across North America

Expands the Risepoint healthcare education footprint and program support capabilities

Brings a clinical placement network that has supported more than 55,000 student placements

Includes relationships with nearly 15,000 healthcare sites and more than 28,000 preceptors nationwide

Strengthens support for high-demand healthcare disciplines, including speech-language pathology, counseling, clinical social work, and pharmacy

"Universities are looking for ways to expand healthcare programs, serve more students, and help address workforce shortages in their communities," said Fernando Bleichmar, CEO of Risepoint. "By bringing together the Risepoint scale in online education and the clinical placement expertise of Keypath, we can help our partners build and grow high-quality healthcare programs that meet both student demand and workforce needs."

"For more than a decade, Keypath has worked side by side with universities to build high-quality healthcare programs that prepare students for meaningful careers and help meet real workforce needs," said Steve Fireng, founder and CEO of Keypath Education. "I am proud of what our team has built, the partners who have trusted us, and the impact we have had on students and communities. Risepoint shares that commitment, and I am confident they will continue to build on the strong foundation Keypath has created."

Together, Risepoint and the Keypath North American operations will provide universities with a stronger platform for expanding online healthcare education, increasing access to clinical training opportunities, and preparing more graduates for high-demand healthcare careers. The combined capabilities will help institutions meet workforce needs while strengthening the communities they serve.

About Risepoint

Risepoint is a global education technology company that helps regional universities launch and grow online programs for modern learners. Risepoint supports more than 100 universities and colleges across five countries, with programs concentrated in high-demand fields including nursing, healthcare, teaching, business, technology, and public service. Our suite of products and services supports the full student journey and each university's long-term goals. Together, we increase access to affordable education that delivers a strong return on investment for learners and meets employer and community needs. Learn more at risepoint.com.





SOURCE Risepoint