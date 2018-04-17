RISER PRO: Smart Route Calculation for Motorcyclists

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676476/RISER_PRO_Launch.jpg )



RISER PRO: The route is the reward

RISER PRO enhances motorcycling particularly regarding route planning: thanks to complex algorithms, RISER Adventure Routing calculates curvy or supercurvy routes. The membership also includes Navigation, Live tracking, Offline Maps and the reWind service (in Austria: €8.99/month or €59.99/year). A factsheet with details of RISER PRO functions, images and prices is available on request.

"Motorcycling is about winding roads and a great riding experience - it's all about the route," said CEO Dominik Koffu. "With Adventure Routing, we're taking the first step towards personal-preference-based route calculation. We're currently working on further innovations, following the philosophy: the route is the reward."

New features for RISER Basic

RISER Basic is a comprehensive tool for motorcyclists . Users can discover new routes, log rides and share them with others. The free app also calculates statistics and provides weather information . New innovations include the RISER web platform, which allows access from your computer, and route planning with filters such as "fastest route" and "curvy". The app also includes a social platform with a newsfeed, " Groups " and " Getaways " to help you plan rides with friends.

