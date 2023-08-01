Rising Adoption of a-Si X-ray Flat Panel Detectors Drives the Global Market to $1.39 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global a-Si X-ray Flat Panel Detectors Market (2023-2028) by Product, Modality, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global a-Si X-ray Flat Panel Detectors Market is estimated to be USD 1.02 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.39 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.40%.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global a-Si X-ray Flat Panel Detectors Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global a-Si X-ray Flat Panel Detectors Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT Analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in the Number of Radiography Tests Performed Globally.

Rise in Applications of A-SI Detectors in Medical Imaging.

Restraints

High Cost of X-ray Detector.

Opportunities

Growing Shift of Conversion from Analog to Digital X-ray Detectors.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure in Developing Countries.

Challenges

Lack of Animal Healthcare Awareness in Emerging Countries.

Companies Mentioned

Acteon Group

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Analogic Corp.

Canon Electron Tubes & Devices Co., Ltd.

Carestream Health

Detection Technology

dpiX

DR Tech Corp.

FujiFilm Holdings

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Innolux Corp.

Iray Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Rayence

Rigaku Corp.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Thales Group

Varex Imaging Corp.

Vieworkd Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation



The Global a-Si X-ray Flat Panel Detectors Market is segmented based on Product, Modality, Application, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified into Retrofit Digital X-ray System, Flat panel Detectors, Compound Radiography, Charge Coupled Device, and New Digital X-Ray System.

By Modality, the market is classified into Fixed/ Standalone and Portable.

By Application, the market is classified into Cardiovascular, Oncology, Orthopedics, Dentistry, and Security.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

