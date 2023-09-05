Rising Awareness of Fluid Contamination Spurs Growth in Bacterial Filters Market; Expected CAGR of 5.9% by 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bacterial Filters Market, by Device Type, by Application, by Technology, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bacterial filters market is poised for robust growth, projected to attain a substantial valuation of $4.2 billion by 2030, up from $2.8 billion in 2023, reflecting a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

Defending Health with Bacterial Filters

Bacterial filters are instrumental devices designed to filter out bacteria and other germs from fluids. These filters come in various designs, enabling the passage of fluids when pressure is applied or a vacuum is created on the opposite side of a porous surface.

A diverse range of bacterial filters are in use, including glass filters, ceramic filters, and membraneous filters crafted from materials like acetylcellulose, nitrocellulose, and cellulose esters. With distinct pore sizes, these filters cater to different applications, particularly sterilizing fluids that can't be heated, such as pharmaceutical solutions and nutrient media for bacteria.

Market Dynamics

Key market players are directing their efforts towards growth strategies like collaboration and partnership agreements, driving the expansion of the global bacterial filters market. An instance of this is the partnership between the Hydroflux Group and NX Filtration N.V. in October 2022. This collaboration brought cutting-edge direct nanofiltration technology (dNF) to the ANZ-Pacific market, effectively removing micropollutants, bacteria, viruses, and other contaminants from water in a single step while emphasizing sustainability benefits.

Key Insights:

  • Uncovers revenue prospects across diverse segments and outlines compelling investment opportunities.
  • Offers insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and competitive strategies.
  • Profiles key players in the global bacterial filters market, providing insights into company highlights, product portfolios, financial performance, and strategies.

Featured Companies:

  • General Electric Company
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
  • Medtronic, Plc.
  • Teleflex Incorporated
  • A-M Systems LLC.
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Aqua free GmbH
  • SunMed

Informed Decision-Making:

  • Empowers marketers and management to make informed decisions regarding product launches, upgrades, market expansion, and marketing strategies.
  • Addresses the needs of stakeholders in the industry, including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.
  • Equips stakeholders with strategic matrices for insightful decision-making in analyzing the global bacterial filters market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Device Type:

  • Reusable
  • Disposable

Application:

  • Water Purification
  • Air Purification

Technology:

  • Microfiltration
  • Ultrafiltration
  • Nanofiltration
  • Others

End User:

  • Hospitals
  • Water Purification Industry
  • Others

Regions:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • Middle East (GCC, Israel, Rest of Middle East)
  • Africa (South Africa, Central Africa, North Africa)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

145

Forecast Period

2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$2840.8 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$4256.4 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.9 %

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/brw9su

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

