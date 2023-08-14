Rising Chronic Pain Diseases Propel Oxycodone Drugs Market Growth 2023 to 2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oxycodone Drugs Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oxycodone drugs market is expected to experience growth at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The market faced significant challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting the availability of drugs and medical supplies worldwide.

However, the use of oxycodone drugs for pain management during the pandemic increased, contributing to market growth. The prevalence of chronic pain diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, lower back pain, and fibromyalgia, is among the major factors driving market growth.

The burden of rheumatoid arthritis across countries is creating demand for opioids such as Oxycodone/acetaminophen, which act as better alternatives to non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. Increasing investments in oxycodone drug research and clinical trials further boost market growth.

Oxycodone Drugs Market Trends:

Short-acting drugs are expected to hold the major market share during the forecast period. The utilization of short-acting drugs in cancer pain management has been on the rise, generating demand for this product type.

North America is expected to dominate the market due to the rising number of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoarthritis cases, leading to increased prescription of oxycodone drugs for pain management.

Competitor Analysis:

The oxycodone drug market is moderately competitive, with key players like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals leading the industry.

The global oxycodone drugs market shows promising growth opportunities, driven by the increasing demand for pain management drugs and ongoing research and development efforts. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the market is anticipated to overcome and continue its growth trajectory.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Akrimax Pharmaceuticals LLC

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zyla Life Sciences (Egalet Corporation)

Purdue Pharma LP

Mundipharma Pty Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wsi4ma

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets