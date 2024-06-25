Rising Comedian Lucas Zelnick Hits the Road for Inaugural Java Monster Highly-Laffeinated Tour
Jun 25, 2024, 11:30 ET
Jun 25, 2024, 11:30 ET
Tickets Are Now On Sale
CORONA, Calif. , June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, upstart stand-up comedian Lucas Zelnick will headline the first ever Java Monster Highly-Laffeinated Tour in 2024. Highly-Laffeinated is a new comedy series featuring national tours and special events showcasing the biggest new names in comedy. The tour launches in London on July 7th and wraps up in Buffalo on New Year's Eve - with multiple shows on tap for select markets including Washington, DC, Dallas, Atlanta, and Boston.
The past few years have seen Lucas explode both online and on the road, racking up over 100M views and nearly 700K followers across Instagram and TikTok, while selling out shows in some of comedy's most iconic institutions. From performing at SF Sketchfest and appearing as a guest on Amazon Prime Video's Sports Talk to headlining the Netflix is a Joke Festival, and taping his Comedy Central debut for Season 14 of Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring; Lucas is capping off a monster 2024 emphatically as Highly-Laffeinated's debut headliner.
"Couldn't be more excited about partnering with Java Monster to debut the Highly Laffeinated Tour. Their tasty drinks will be a perfect combination with my tasteless comedy. Get your tickets before they sell out!", shares Lucas.
Tickets for the Java Monster Highly-Laffeinated Tour are now on sale at www.lucaszelnick.com.
July 7 – London, UK – Leicester Square Theatre
July 8 – Amsterdam, NL – Boom Chicago
August 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Bell House
August 23-24 - Tempe, AZ – Tempe Improv
September 5-7 – Washington, DC – DC Improv
September 8 – Richmond, VA – Funny Bone
September 12 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall
September 13 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
September 19 – Charleston, SC – Theatre 99
September 20 – 21 - Wilmington, NC – Dead Crow Comedy Club
September 22 – Columbia, SC – The Senate
September 26-28 – Naples, FL – Off the Hook Comedy Club
September 29 – Dania Beach, FL – Improve Comedy Theatre
October 3 – New Orleans, LA – The Howlin' Wolf
October 4-5 - Nashville, TN – Zanies
October 9 – San Antonio, TX – Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
October 10 – 12 - Dallas, TX – Dallas Comedy Club
October 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Wiseguys Town Square
October 18-20 – San Diego, CA – The Comedy Store
October 24 – Cleveland, OH – Hilarities
October 25-26 – Pittsburgh, PA – Bottlerocket Social Hall
October 27 – Royal Oak, MI – Comedy Castle
November 1-2 – Philadelphia, PA – Punch Line
November 7 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
November 8-9 – Salt Lake City, UT – Wiseguys Comedy Café
November 10 – Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
November 14 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre
November 15 – 16 – Springfield, MO – Blue Room
November 17 – Kansas City, MO – The Comedy Club of Kansas City
November 20 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre
November 21 – 24 – Atlanta, GA – The Punchline
December 5-7 – Boston, MA – Laugh Boston
December 12-14 – Vancouver, BC – House of Comedy
December 31 – Buffalo, NY – Helium Comedy Club
About Lucas Zelnick
LUCAS ZELNICK is a stand-up comedian born, raised, and based in New York City, who challenges his cushy upbringing through punch-heavy material. Lucas's stand-up clips have exploded online, where he has received over 100M views and nearly 700K followers across Instagram and TikTok. In 2022, Lucas established a strong baseline for himself as a touring comedian, selling out 8 shows at Zanies Chicago. That same year, he appeared in SF Sketchfest and as a guest on Amazon Prime Video's Sports Talk. 2023 was a breakout year for Lucas: he headlined the Netflix is a Joke Festival, taped a secret set with Don't Tell Comedy, and taped his Comedy Central debut for Season 14 of Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring. For no particular reason, he also holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.
Connect with Lucas:
Website | Instagram | TikTok
About Java Monster:
No foam, extra hot, half-caf, no-whip, soy latte… enough of the coffeehouse BS already. It's time to get out of the line and step up to what's next. Java Monster, premium coffee and cream, brewed up with killer flavor, supercharged with the Monster Energy blend. Coffee done the monster way, wide open, with a take no prisoners attitude and the experience and know-how to back it up. Flavors include Mean Bean, Loca Moca, Salted Caramel, Irish Crème and Caffe Latte. So, shake gently and unleash the beast within. Java Monster – anything but basic!
About Monster Energy:
Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.
Media contact: [email protected]
SOURCE Monster Energy
Share this article