Rising Comedian Lucas Zelnick Hits the Road for Inaugural Java Monster Highly-Laffeinated Tour

Tickets Are Now On Sale

CORONA, Calif. , June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, upstart stand-up comedian Lucas Zelnick will headline the first ever Java Monster Highly-Laffeinated Tour in 2024. Highly-Laffeinated is a new comedy series featuring national tours and special events showcasing the biggest new names in comedy. The tour launches in London on July 7th and wraps up in Buffalo on New Year's Eve - with multiple shows on tap for select markets including Washington, DC, Dallas, Atlanta, and Boston.

The past few years have seen Lucas explode both online and on the road, racking up over 100M views and nearly 700K followers across Instagram and TikTok, while selling out shows in some of comedy's most iconic institutions. From performing at SF Sketchfest and appearing as a guest on Amazon Prime Video's Sports Talk to headlining the Netflix is a Joke Festival, and taping his Comedy Central debut for Season 14 of Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring; Lucas is capping off a monster 2024 emphatically as Highly-Laffeinated's debut headliner.

"Couldn't be more excited about partnering with Java Monster to debut the Highly Laffeinated Tour. Their tasty drinks will be a perfect combination with my tasteless comedy. Get your tickets before they sell out!", shares Lucas.

Tickets for the Java Monster Highly-Laffeinated Tour are now on sale at www.lucaszelnick.com.

July 7 – London, UK – Leicester Square Theatre

July 8 – Amsterdam, NL – Boom Chicago

August 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Bell House

August 23-24 - Tempe, AZ – Tempe Improv

September 5-7 – Washington, DC – DC Improv

September 8 – Richmond, VA – Funny Bone

September 12 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

September 13 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

September 19 – Charleston, SC – Theatre 99

September 20 – 21 - Wilmington, NC – Dead Crow Comedy Club

September 22 – Columbia, SC – The Senate

September 26-28 – Naples, FL – Off the Hook Comedy Club

September 29 – Dania Beach, FL – Improve Comedy Theatre

October 3 – New Orleans, LA – The Howlin' Wolf

October 4-5 - Nashville, TN – Zanies

October 9 – San Antonio, TX – Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club

October 10 – 12 - Dallas, TX – Dallas Comedy Club

October 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Wiseguys Town Square

October 18-20 – San Diego, CA – The Comedy Store

October 24 – Cleveland, OH – Hilarities

October 25-26 – Pittsburgh, PA – Bottlerocket Social Hall

October 27 – Royal Oak, MI – Comedy Castle

November 1-2 – Philadelphia, PA – Punch Line

November 7 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

November 8-9 – Salt Lake City, UT – Wiseguys Comedy Café

November 10 – Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

November 14 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

November 15 – 16 – Springfield, MO – Blue Room

November 17 – Kansas City, MO – The Comedy Club of Kansas City

November 20 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

November 21 – 24 – Atlanta, GA – The Punchline

December 5-7 – Boston, MA – Laugh Boston

December 12-14 – Vancouver, BC – House of Comedy

December 31 – Buffalo, NY – Helium Comedy Club

About Lucas Zelnick

LUCAS ZELNICK is a stand-up comedian born, raised, and based in New York City, who challenges his cushy upbringing through punch-heavy material. Lucas's stand-up clips have exploded online, where he has received over 100M views and nearly 700K followers across Instagram and TikTok. In 2022, Lucas established a strong baseline for himself as a touring comedian, selling out 8 shows at Zanies Chicago. That same year, he appeared in SF Sketchfest and as a guest on Amazon Prime Video's Sports Talk. 2023 was a breakout year for Lucas: he headlined the Netflix is a Joke Festival, taped a secret set with Don't Tell Comedy, and taped his Comedy Central debut for Season 14 of Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring. For no particular reason, he also holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Connect with Lucas:

Website | Instagram | TikTok

About Java Monster:

No foam, extra hot, half-caf, no-whip, soy latte… enough of the coffeehouse BS already. It's time to get out of the line and step up to what's next. Java Monster, premium coffee and cream, brewed up with killer flavor, supercharged with the Monster Energy blend. Coffee done the monster way, wide open, with a take no prisoners attitude and the experience and know-how to back it up. Flavors include Mean Bean, Loca Moca, Salted Caramel, Irish Crème and Caffe Latte. So, shake gently and unleash the beast within. Java Monster – anything but basic!

About Monster Energy:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy